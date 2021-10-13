The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined schoolchildren at Kew Gardens alongside some famous faces, ahead of the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Sunday.
Prince William and Kate also met the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, naturalist and presenter Steve Backshall MBE, and Olympian Helen Glover to take part in a series of activities alongside the students from The Heathlands School, Hounslow, as part of the Generation Earthshot initiative.
Recent findings from The Children's Commissioner's Big Ask show that young people are concerned about the future of the planet, with 39 percent of children asked in the UK identifying the environment as one of their main worries about the future.
Generation Earthshot informs that interest and encourages students and their teachers around the world to generate ideas to solve the world's greatest environmental challenges. It aims to unlock the potential of the next generation of inventors, innovators and leaders who will inherit our world and inspire in them the enthusiasm to develop new solutions and protect our planet.
