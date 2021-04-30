14 of the most romantic royal wedding kisses through the years

Although every royal fan wants to see the wedding dress first, there's no denying that second-best moment is when the bride and groom share their first kiss after saying "I do".
Members of royal families tend to keep PDAs at bay while in public – however, there is a huge exception when it comes to their wedding day.
From Prince William and Kate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, these embraces live on as some of the most romantic in royal history.
As Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrated their third wedding anniversary this week, we thought we'd take a look back at the sweetest royal wedding kisses throughout the years.
Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, 1981
After tying the knot at St Paul's Cathedral on 29 July, Prince Charles and his bride headed to Buckingham Palace, where they kissed in front of the crowds. Their romantic moment then became a new royal wedding tradition amongst British royals.
