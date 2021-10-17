﻿
Prince William and Kate Middleton dazzle on green carpet at star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are leading the way

Prince William and Kate Middleton dazzle on green carpet at star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony
Prince William and Kate Middleton dazzle on green carpet at star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to attend the first ever Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday.

Organised by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, the prize is designed to find inspiring and innovative solutions to environmental challenges from around the world.

Prince William makes rare comment about Princess Charlotte during Q+A

A star-studded crowd of performers and presenters will join the royals and the prize winners to celebrate.

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Shawn Mendes will be among those performing, and the event will be introduced by Prince William.

The five winners of The Earthshot Prize, each of whom will receive £1million towards their initiative, will be announced by a line-up of presenters which includes The Duchess of Cambridge, Emma Watson and Emma Thompson.

Photo: © Getty Images
Dame Emma Thompson, one of the celebrity presenters, looked laid back but smart in a blue suit and white trainers. 

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton join Steve Backshall and Helen Glover at Kew Gardens

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton join Steve Backshall and Helen Glover at Kew Gardens

Photo: © Getty Images
Dermot O'Leary and Clara Amfo posed on the green carpet ahead of presenting the awards ceremony. 

Clara Amfo reveals how Kate Middleton loves to tease Prince William

Photo: © Getty Images
Harry Potter and Little Women actress Emma Watson is among the stars presenting at the prestigious event, and she looked stunning in monochrome. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Liverpool and Egypt footballer Mo Salah looked sharp on the green carpet, ahead of presenting one of the awards.

Photo: © Getty Images
Olympian Matthew Pinsent and his wife Demetra were also in attendance for the big event. 

Photo: © Getty Images
YouTube rapper KSI posed on the green carpet ahead of his performance. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Former Conservative Party leader William Hague and his wife Ffion were among the high-profile arrivals. 

