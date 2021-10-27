14 photos which prove George, Charlotte and Louis' sweet sibling bond

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children are enjoying the autumn half-term break like thousands of other children across the country.
With Prince George and Princess Charlotte both pupils at Thomas's Battersea school and Prince Louis at Willcocks Nursery school, this week gives them the perfect chance to catch up on some quality time with each other.
There's no denying that the royal siblings have also shared many cute moments together at official royal engagements such as on the balcony at Trooping the Colour, family outings and royal tours. The trio clearly have the same close bond, just like their parents have with their own siblings. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at George, Charlotte and Louis' best moments together throughout the years.
The Duke and Duchess took their children along to see a Christmas pantomime at the London Palladium in December 2020, with George, Charlotte and Louis making their red carpet debut. During the show, George and Charlotte could be seen having a cheeky natter in their seats.