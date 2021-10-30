16 fun photos of the royals rocking fancy dress costumes

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Royal teenagers! 14 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years
-
10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni
-
Holly Willoughby's 10 most iconic Halloween costumes through the years
Halloween is creeping up on us (literally), and if you're in need of some inspiration, look no further than the normally angelic Holly Willoughby,...
-
20 show-stopping royal engagement rings up close: From Princess Eugenie to Zara Tindall
-
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's relationship in 8 sweet photos