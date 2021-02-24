Which royals are godparents? Zara Tindall, Prince Harry and more

When the time comes to select a godparent for their newborn child, royal parents often look to members of other monarchies to take on the important role. From Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, who has been called the "Godmother of Europe" for her legion of godchildren, to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Prince William, Prince Harry and the Queen, the world's royal families are forever connected by the bonds of baptism.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank held a joint royal christening for their son, August, with Mike and Zara Tindall's third child, Lucas, in Windsor in November 2021. While it's not been confirmed who the tots' godparents are, Harry's ex Cressida Bonas and Zara's friend, Natalie Pinkham, were among the guests.
Prince William
A young Prince William became godfather to Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece on 15 April 1999 in London – and even attended the christening with his arm in a sling following a rugby injury! The Greek prince's other godparents are Prince Nikolaos, Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, King Felipe of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Alexandra zu Fürstenberg and Mrs Doris Robbs.