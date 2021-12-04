﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987

Take a trip down memory lane...

9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987
You're reading

9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987

1/10
Next

The Queen just sent this early Christmas present – and you'll love it
9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh spent Christmas at Windsor Castle for the first time in over 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The monarch has traditionally travelled to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the festive season since 1988, but when Her Majesty's children and, later, grandchildren were young, they would celebrate in Windsor.

HELLO! takes a look at some of the most incredible photos of the royal family's last Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987…

Princess Diana led the youngest royals out of the church service on Christmas morning, including her then five-year-old son Prince William, who was dressed in a long powder blue coat. It was a significant occasion as it was the young Prince's Christmas day debut.  

They were joined by Diana's nephews, Lord Frederick Windsor and Peter Phillips, and her niece Zara Phillips. Prince Charles and Diana's youngest son Prince Harry would have only been three at this point and didn't make a public appearance on Christmas Day until the following year in Sandringham.

READ: 8 festive photos of Christmas decorations at royal residences

Loading the player...
2/10

WATCH: How the royals traditionally spend Christmas

9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

The Queen beamed at the waiting photographers as she exited the church service with the Duke of Edinburgh. Her Majesty wore a teal blue coat and matching hat for the occasion, accessorising with one of her signature Launer bags and patent loafers.

MORE: Royal family's sentimental tribute to Prince Philip at the Queen's Norfolk home revealed

Keep clicking for more photos...

9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Diana chatted with the Duke and Duchess of York after the service, who had been married just over a year at that point. The Princess opted for a checked pale yellow Escada coat.

MORE: 11 Royal Christmas decorations 2021: From the Queen's Corgi bauble to Buckingham Palace ornaments

9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

An excited William couldn't stop waving at the waiting media as the royals made their way from the church to Windsor Castle. He walked alongside his older cousins Peter and Zara, then aged ten and six at the time.

MORE: 16 lovely photos that prove the royals have a close bond with their cousins

9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Lord Frederick Windsor, then eight-years-old, joined his cousin, Prince William, in giving the crowds a wave as they left the service at St George's Chapel with Peter and Zara Phillips and Lady Rose Windsor.

9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Sarah Ferguson looked festive in a red coat and a white furry hat for the royals' last Christmas at Windsor. In January 1988, she and Prince Andrew announced the news that they were expecting their first child and Princess Beatrice arrived on 8 August.

MORE: 10 photos of the royals looking thrilled at Christmas to put a smile on your face

9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Diana walked hand-in-hand back to Windsor Castle with Lady Rose Windsor, who is the youngest daughter of the Queen's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester and his wife Birgitte.

Lady Rose married George Gilman in 2008 and Kate Middleton was among the guests, attending the ceremony without her boyfriend Prince William, who was away on military operations in the Caribbean.

MORE: 8 bizarre Christmas gifts that royals have given each other

9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Princess Margaret was among the Queen's relatives at the last Windsor Christmas, attending the service alongside her children David Linley and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones.

9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

The Duchess of Kent, (born Katharine Worsley), who is married to the Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent, stood out in a bold red coat at the service.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back