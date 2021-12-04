9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
12 fun photos of the royals enjoying a bicycle ride
-
Which royals are godparents? Zara Tindall, Prince Harry and more
-
17 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family at the Royal Windsor Horse Show
-
Royal teenagers! 14 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years
-
Where Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate, Princess Diana, the Queen and more gave birth to their royal babies
The royal family will soon welcome a new member as Duchess Meghan prepares to give birth at the end of April or early May, and fans are eager to know...