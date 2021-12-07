﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis

The royal cousins enjoyed a day at the polo

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis
You're reading

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis

1/9
Next

Kate Middleton's Christmas Day plans - why she rarely alternates between the royal family and the Middletons
8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in the US with their children but their eldest child, Archie, now two, has enjoyed some adorable playdates with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the past.

Perhaps the most heart-melting outing we've seen them enjoy together was back in the summer of 2019, when Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge took their children along to watch Prince William and Prince Harry play in a polo match in Wokingham in July that year.

The event was the first time royal fans got to see the two-month-old with his cousins in public. While William and Kate had already popped in to see their nephew shortly after his birth in May 2019, the couple waited a while before introducing their three children to their baby cousin.

The polo match was the first time the Cambridge children got to meet Archie properly. HELLO! in fact learned that George had already met his cousin by this point - but the details of that meeting were never disclosed. It's not unusual for royal children to meet their relatives much later. Back in 2014, George wasn't introduced to his cousin Mia, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, until she was two months old. 

Take a look at HELLO!'s favourite photos of Archie and his cousins from their day out at the polo…

READ: 14 adorable photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie

Archie snoozed in his mother's arms throughout the match, but Prince George appeared to be checking in on his baby cousin at various points throughout the day.

Loading the player...
2/9

WATCH: Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet's adorable sibling bond

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

George, wearing a green polo shirt, was spotted chatting to his aunt Meghan. Perhaps one day we'll see the royal cousins playing in matches together, just like their fathers?

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's close bond with Mike and Zara Tindall's children revealed

Keep clicking for more photos...

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Kate had her hands-full with a then one-year-old Prince Louis on the day, who was pictured running around the field. The Duchesses kept their cool in the shade during the match, with Kate opting for a pink patterned summer dress from L.K. Bennett and Meghan looking effortlessly chic in an olive green linen dress by designer Lisa Marie Fernandez.

MORE: How royal children spend Christmas: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

At one point, Louis could be seen taking mum Kate's sunglasses off her head, as Meghan and Archie watched Harry play. 

MORE: Prince William reveals Prince George and Princess Charlotte's favourite song - and it may surprise you!

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Louis provided lots of comedic moments at the match, as he toddled towards his aunt and baby cousin, wearing Kate's Ray-Ban sunglasses. 

MORE: Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet is six months old - will Sussexes share first photo?

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Kate could be seen laughing while chatting with her sister-in-law, as Louis poked his tongue out and waved.

MORE: Archie is Prince Harry's mini-me in new appearance

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Meghan seemed amused by her cheeky nephew! The Sussexes might be living in Montecito now, but Archie is quite close in age to his cousins, being just one year younger than Louis. George, who is eight, is Archie's oldest cousin, while Charlotte celebrated her sixth birthday in May.

MORE: Meghan Markle offers sweet update on her and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Charlotte could be seen standing with Kate, Louis, Meghan and Archie during the match. She and George were also spotted playing football on the sidelines.  

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back