8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in the US with their children but their eldest child, Archie, now two, has enjoyed some adorable playdates with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the past.
Perhaps the most heart-melting outing we've seen them enjoy together was back in the summer of 2019, when Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge took their children along to watch Prince William and Prince Harry play in a polo match in Wokingham in July that year.
The event was the first time royal fans got to see the two-month-old with his cousins in public. While William and Kate had already popped in to see their nephew shortly after his birth in May 2019, the couple waited a while before introducing their three children to their baby cousin.
The polo match was the first time the Cambridge children got to meet Archie properly. HELLO! in fact learned that George had already met his cousin by this point - but the details of that meeting were never disclosed. It's not unusual for royal children to meet their relatives much later. Back in 2014, George wasn't introduced to his cousin Mia, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, until she was two months old.
Take a look at HELLO!'s favourite photos of Archie and his cousins from their day out at the polo…
Archie snoozed in his mother's arms throughout the match, but Prince George appeared to be checking in on his baby cousin at various points throughout the day.