21 times the royals were moved to tears in public

The British royal family are known for their cool, calm exteriors and traditional stiff upper lip. And in general, they're a family with a lot to celebrate. Here at HELLO! we like to focus on all the happy occasions, but there are of course, as in all of our lives, more trying times. Take a look at the touching moments when our favourite royals, including European ones, showed they're just like the rest of us, and they couldn't help let their emotions get the better of them.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
The royal sisters were visibly moved as they heard from a grandmother who has kept the memory of her grandson alive by fundraising for the Teenage Cancer Trust during a joint Zoom call in July 2020.
The pair listened as Enid Waterfall, 85, from Wrexham spoke about how she had been fundraising tirelessly for the charity, carrying on the work of her grandson Richard, who died in 2018 after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or the tissues around them.
An emotional Eugenie said she was choked up while listening to Enid's story, while Beatrice was spotted dabbing at her eyes, as Enid wiped away a tear.