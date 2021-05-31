Who are in Prince Harry and Meghan's close circle of friends in California?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have happily settled into their new lives in the States, nearly two years after they stepped back from royal duties. In summer 2020, they moved into their £11million mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara.
While American-born Meghan has friends across Toronto, Canada, and Los Angeles thanks to her time working as an actress before she became a royal, find out who has made it into the couple's inner circle in California? Read more about the couple's close pals...
Serena Williams
Tennis pro Serena Williams first crossed paths with Meghan back in 2014 at a charity football match. "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing and chatting—not about tennis or acting, but about good old-fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship…
"She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was travelling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with a couple of weeks ago in Toronto," Meghan previously wrote on her now-defunct lifestyle website The Tig.
Serena used to be one of Meghan's neighbours when the Sussexes were briefly based in LA before moving to Montecito; the friends both lived in the same gated community in the exclusive Beverly Hills 90210 postcode.
