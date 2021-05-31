Who are in Prince Harry and Meghan's close circle of friends in California?

﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Find out who are keeping the Sussexes company

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have happily settled into their new lives in the States, nearly two years after they stepped back from royal duties. In summer 2020, they moved into their £11million mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

While American-born Meghan has friends across Toronto, Canada, and Los Angeles thanks to her time working as an actress before she became a royal, find out who has made it into the couple's inner circle in California? Read more about the couple's close pals...

Serena Williams

Tennis pro Serena Williams first crossed paths with Meghan back in 2014 at a charity football match. "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing and chatting—not about tennis or acting, but about good old-fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship…

"She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was travelling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with a couple of weeks ago in Toronto," Meghan previously wrote on her now-defunct lifestyle website The Tig.

Serena used to be one of Meghan's neighbours when the Sussexes were briefly based in LA before moving to Montecito; the friends both lived in the same gated community in the exclusive Beverly Hills 90210 postcode. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The American singer and the British actor bought a property in Santa Barbara last year, making them some of Harry and Meghan's newest neighbours. 

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in May 2021, Harry opened up about paparazzi attention and how his new life in Montecito has allowed him more privacy.

"Having moved, has it got better?" Dax asked the royal. "Yeah, way better," Harry said, before adding: "Just two days ago Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he's down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi."

Photo: © Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah is a firm member of Meghan and Harry's 'squad' – they gave their first tell-all interview to the chat show host after leaving royal life behind, plus their son Archie is a member of her book club, too.

Media mogul Oprah was a guest at the royal wedding, although she sadly couldn't make Meghan's New York baby shower. Oprah also owns a £40.9million mansion in Montecito, California. Dubbed 'The Promised Land', it could make an excellent little getaway for the Sussexes.

MORE: Meghan Markle films inside whimsical garden at £11million home with Prince Harry

Photo: © Getty Images
James Corden

James Corden is said to have been friends with Harry for years, hence his invitation to the royal wedding and more exclusive night time reception. He now lives in Brentwood, LA, with his family after landing The Late Late Show, and will no doubt be a friendly face for Harry to see when he's able to explore the city more. 

Harry also starred in James' show earlier in 2021, where the pair rode a double-decker tourist bus around LA and the Duke opened up about life since leaving royal duties.

Photo: © Getty Images
Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Meghan and fellow actress Katharine grew up and performed in musicals together when they were kids.

Katharine and her music producer husband David Foster were pictured joining Harry and Meghan at Lucky's Steakhouse in Montecito last October.

And earlier this year, Katharine spoke about her husband's relationship with the Prince, revealing they were "like father and son".

In an interview with Access Hollywood, she said: "My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They're like, they're so cute. They're like father and son." 

MORE: Prince Harry & Meghan's £11.2million house is full of hidden references - see inside

Photo: © Getty Images
Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer starred with Meghan on Suits, but they were friends long before the hit TV show. "I saw her and was like, 'Who is this gorgeous girl?' She was just so stunning and there was just something about her, and that's how we met," Abigail previously told ET.

The actress was also a guest at the royal wedding and helped throw Meghan her New York baby shower. She was even spotted hiking with Meghan and Harry near Vancouver Island during their six-week Christmas break in 2019. 

Photo: © Instagram
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra lives in the same neighbourhood as her pal Meghan, so will no doubt be a regular guest once life returns to 'normal'. The duo have been friends for years, and Priyanka was also in attendance at Meghan and Harry's wedding.

Rumours of a rift in their friendship surfaced after Meghan failed to make the nuptials of Priyanka and her now-husband Nick Jonas in India, December 2018. However, Meghan was pregnant with Archie at the time, and following his birth in May 2019, Priyanka and Nick were among the first to visit the new parents at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor. They even reportedly went armed with a number of baby gifts from jewellers Tiffany & Co.

Photo: © Getty Images
Amal Clooney

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband George were first linked to Prince Harry and Meghan when they were guests at the couple's Windsor wedding in May 2018.

It's possible the foursome met through Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, who is a Casamigos ambassador, which was George's tequila brand. Meghan, Harry, George and Amal also enjoyed a double date at the Clooney's Lake Como villa.

While George and Amal have been spending much of their time at their property in Sonning-on-Thames, Berkshire, it was revealed last year that they are extensively renovating George's former bachelor pad in Studio City, LA. This could mean the couple are planning to move back to the States, meaning Meghan, Harry and the Clooneys can enjoy double dates again!  

MORE: The real meaning behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's living room revealed

Photo: © Getty Images
Doria Ragland

No 'inner circle' would be complete without Meghan's mum Doria Ragland. The social worker and yoga teacher has been a constant presence in Meghan's life and spent plenty of time in the UK to support her daughter in the run-up to the royal wedding and baby Archie's birth.

Doria will no doubt be a regular visitor to Harry and Meghan's home to get in plenty of time with her grandson, and will also be on hands to help with the couple's baby daughter, who is due this summer.

