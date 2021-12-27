14 touching photos of the Queen being greeted with a kiss from the royals

When out and about, members of the royal family tend to keep their public displays of affection to a limit. The Queen, her children and grandchildren only tend to make the most subtle of gestures.
The reasoning is that when royals are carrying out engagements, they are strictly in work mode, representing Her Majesty and the British monarchy, so it would be unprofessional and impractical to always hold hands or embrace.
But behind closed doors, the royals are just like any other family and during more light-hearted engagements, they greet each other with kisses; Prince Charles has been known to plant a kiss on his mother's hand on more than one occasion. Let's take a look at some of the Queen's sweetest PDA moments...
The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge
In May 2019, Kate welcomed her grandmother-in-law to the Chelsea Flower Show, where she gave her a guided tour of the garden she had helped co-design, the Back to Nature display. Kate greeted the Queen, who is patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, with a kiss on both cheeks as well as a curtsy. Prince William also stooped down to give his grandmother a peck on each cheek.
