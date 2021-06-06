15 striking photos of royal history repeating itself

Some pictures of our favourite royals seem all too familiar at times, and no, you're definitely not seeing double! When Prince George got shushed by cousin Savannah Phillips in 2018, many fans recalled the exact same moment his uncle Prince Harry did the same 28 years earlier to cousin Princess Beatrice.
And when the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out onto the steps of the Lindo Wing following the birth of Prince George in 2013, many royal family followers had seen that exact image with Princess Diana and Princess Anne decades before.
Here are our favourite snaps of royal history repeating itself…
Kate is often compared to Diana thanks to their similar sense of style, and during a visit to Cleve Court Care Home in Bath in December 2020, she wore another similar look to that of her late mother-in-law. Kate's pillar-box red, recycled Alexander McQueen long-line coat bore a striking resemblance to the scarlet Catherine Walker coat Diana wore on a visit to Birmingham in 1984. The only real difference is that Kate accessorised hers with a mandatory face mask.