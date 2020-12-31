Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022

It has been another unprecedented year for the world and the COVID-19 restrictions have meant big changes to the way we lead our daily lives – the royals included.
We've missed out on seeing the Queen and her family at some of their biggest annual traditions, including Trooping the Colour in its full glory and the walk to church on Christmas Day.
The beginning of the year saw the likes of the monarch, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have take their duties online once again with Zoom calls.
As in-person engagements resumed in spring 2021, the royals adhered to social distancing guidelines and wore face masks.
Prince Charles and Camilla also carried out the first royal tour in two years, visiting Jordan and Egypt in November.
While we're still navigating our way through the pandemic, let's raise a glass like a royal and here's to a happy and healthier 2022!
Take a look at of the best photos of the royals raising a toast…
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan raised a glass of fizz at a lavish summer garden party, during a trip to Dublin, Ireland in July 2018.