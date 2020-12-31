﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022

Cheers! When royals raise their glasses

Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022
You're reading

Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022

1/10
Next

15 striking photos of royal history repeating itself
Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

It has been another unprecedented year for the world and the COVID-19 restrictions have meant big changes to the way we lead our daily lives – the royals included.

We've missed out on seeing the Queen and her family at some of their biggest annual traditions, including Trooping the Colour in its full glory and the walk to church on Christmas Day.

The beginning of the year saw the likes of the monarch, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have take their duties online once again with Zoom calls. 

As in-person engagements resumed in spring 2021, the royals adhered to social distancing guidelines and wore face masks.

Prince Charles and Camilla also carried out the first royal tour in two years, visiting Jordan and Egypt in November.

While we're still navigating our way through the pandemic, let's raise a glass like a royal and here's to a happy and healthier 2022!

Take a look at of the best photos of the royals raising a toast…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan raised a glass of fizz at a lavish summer garden party, during a trip to Dublin, Ireland in July 2018.

Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a red Alexander McQueen off-the-shoulder dress, as she raised a toast at a garden party on her royal tour of Poland and Germany in July 2017.

Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

The Queen

The Queen and France's then President Francois Hollande clink glasses at a state banquet in Paris in 2014.

Keep clicking to see more photos...

Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

The Countess of Wessex

Cheers! The Countess of Wessex toasts with a glass of English sparkling wine during a visit to a vineyard in Gloucestershire in 2014.

Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands had plenty to celebrate in 2017, as he marked his 50th birthday.

Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain drinks to a toast during a state dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid in 2017. Check out that tiara!

Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall

When the Prince of Wales turned 65 during his and the Duchess of Cornwall's royal tour of Sri Lanka in 2013, there was only one thing for it – a glass of bubbles!

Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Princess Diana

Princess Diana looked chic in a lilac embroidered Catherine Walker ensemble as she drank champagne during a tour of South Korea in 1992.

Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

The Duke of Edinburgh

Throwback to the Duke of Edinburgh raising a glass during a state banquet in Moscow, Russia, in 1994. 

Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

The Duke of Cambridge

Prince William clinks glasses during his and Kate's South Pacific tour in 2012. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back