Royals wearing tiaras for the first time - 12 glittering photos

Seeing the royals wearing their finest tiaras is always one of our highlights. Opportunities to display glittering jewels are quite rare, but it was once commonplace for the royals to wear tiaras to film premieres and balls.
For the Queen and the British royal family, sparkling headwear is now usually only reserved for state banquets, Her Majesty's annual Diplomatic Corps reception and the State Opening of Parliament.
Nowadays, the first time we see a royal wearing a tiara is on their wedding day, but for some European royal families, this can also be on their 18th birthday.
Princess Margaret, the Princess Royal and the Duchess of Cornwall have also bucked the tradition – find out why in our gallery.
The Queen
While the monarch has a vast jewellery collection passed down from the Queen Mother and her grandmother, Queen Mary of Teck, she wore Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara for the first time on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.
There was a slight mishap with the jewels on the day as the tiara broke and it had to be quickly fixed before Princess Elizabeth walked down the aisle. The tiara made another more recent appearance when Princess Beatrice borrowed the headpiece from her grandmother for her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.