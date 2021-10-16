15 of the most romantic royal wedding kisses through history

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
15 most beautiful royal wedding cakes that will dazzle you
-
21 royals who made adorable bridesmaids and pageboys in unearthed wedding photos
-
21 fun photos of the royals showing off their sports skills
-
Royal teenagers! 14 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years
-
Royal wedding unconventional gift lists revealed: Prince William, Meghan Markle and more
With never-ending budgets, historic venues and jaw-dropping gowns, royal weddings are nothing like the ordinary nuptials of members of the public –...