When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit - 13 fun photos

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are taking place between 4 and 20 February with the Princess Royal sending a message to Team GB as the Games kicked off.
The royals also got behind the team during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, which took place in summer 2021 after being postponed due to the pandemic.
In previous years, we've seen members of the royal family cheering on Team GB from the stands and London 2012 was a particularly special year with the Olympics taking place on home soil.
Princess Anne is the first member of the British royal family to have competed in the Olympics, participating in the 1976 Games in Montreal and riding the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in Eventing.
She was supported in Canada by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and her brothers, Charles, Andrew and Edward.
HELLO! takes a look back at the best photos of the royals at the Olympics…
