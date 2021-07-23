When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit - 13 fun photos

﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Queen and her family love to watch sport

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are taking place between 4 and 20 February with the Princess Royal sending a message to Team GB as the Games kicked off.

The royals also got behind the team during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, which took place in summer 2021 after being postponed due to the pandemic.

In previous years, we've seen members of the royal family cheering on Team GB from the stands and London 2012 was a particularly special year with the Olympics taking place on home soil.

Princess Anne is the first member of the British royal family to have competed in the Olympics, participating in the 1976 Games in Montreal and riding the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in Eventing.

She was supported in Canada by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and her brothers, Charles, Andrew and Edward.

HELLO! takes a look back at the best photos of the royals at the Olympics…

The Princess Royal's daughter Zara Tindall followed in her mother's footsteps and was cheered on by her cousins, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, during the London 2012 Olympics. As a member of the Great Britain Eventing time, she won a silver medal, which was presented to her by Princess Anne – and just look at the grins on their faces!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge threw their support behind Team GB during the London 2012 Olympics, attending everything from eventing to sailing.

The couple are renowned for their love of sports and truly got into the spirit while watching track cycling with the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne's husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Chris Hoy's gold medal prompted a rare display of public affection from William and Kate as they hugged one another while celebrating.

Princess Eugenie, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice soaked up the atmosphere as they watched track cycling at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympics.

Prince Harry and his cousin Peter Phillips were ecstatic as they cheered on Team GB during track cycling at London 2012.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined Princess Anne on a boat to watch the sailing races in Weymouth during the London 2012 Olympics. William and Kate went head-to-head during the King's Cup sailing regatta off the Isle of Wight in August 2019, but the Duke was victorious in his efforts, leaving the Duchess to take home a giant spoon.

The Queen looked so proud as she attended the Montreal 1976 Olympics to cheer on her daughter Princess Anne. Her pink outfit is also remarkably similar to one she wore for the opening ceremony of London 2012, in which she agreed to take part in a James Bond sketch with Daniel Craig!

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted celebrating in the stands during the Women's Hockey bronze medal match between New Zealand and Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics. 

The Countess of Wessex was joined by her children, Lady Louise Windsor, then eight, and James, Viscount Severn, then four, to watch the dressage events at Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympics. The young royals got into the spirit of things by waving Union Jack flags.

Her Majesty and the late Duke of Edinburgh watched the swimming events on the first day of the London 2012 Olympics at the London Aquatics Centre.

William and Kate cheered on Mo Farah as he crossed the line to win gold during the 10,000m final. The day became known as Super Saturday after Team GB scored six gold medals, including three in athletics.

It isn't just British royals who love to get into the Olympic spirit. The then Prince Felipe and his wife Princess Letizia cheered on the Spanish team during the handball event at the London 2012 Olympics.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands showed their support for the Dutch team at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

