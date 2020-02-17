16 times the royals have shown acts of kindness

In honour of National Random Acts of Kindness Day on 17 February, we're taking a look at the best photos of royals showing their kind-hearted nature. From the Duchess of Cambridge to the Duchess of Sussex, the royal family warm hearts with their big hugs and affectionate chatter. Even when they're out on official engagements and in strict working mode, the royals can't resist embracing well-wishers during walkabouts, especially adorable children!
READ: 90 gift ideas to cheer someone up who might be going through a tough time right now
The Countess of Wessex
Sophie has volunteered on a number of occasions throughout the pandemic, preparing food for key workers, organising donations at food banks and assisting St John Ambulance at their vaccination centres.
In December 2021, she was pictured serving food and drink during a visit to The Lighthouse community hub in Woking.