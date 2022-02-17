Prince Charles and Princess Anne team up for rare joint outing in London - best photos

The Prince of Wales, 73, stepped out with his sister, the Princess Royal, 71, for a rare joint engagement on Thursday. It marked the first time Prince Charles had been seen in public since his COVID-19 isolation.
The royal siblings presented The Queen's Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education in a ceremony at St James's Palace.
Charles, who was forced to pull out of engagements in Winchester last week after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time, has also postponed his visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday due to Storm Eunice.
READ: Prince Charles cancels royal outings due to 'dangers posed by Storm Eunice'