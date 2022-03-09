Best photos of the royals as guests of honour at the BAFTAs

The red carpet will be rolled out later on Sunday for the 2022 BAFTAs ceremony. A-Listers galore will be putting on their glad rags for the awards at the Royal Albert Hall, with Rebel Wilson hosting this year.
While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge normally make an appearance, this year, they have bowed out. Kate made her debut in February 2017; Prince William, meanwhile, has walked the red carpet various times before in his role as President of BAFTA.
Let's take a look at when the royals have attended the BAFTAs in past years, starting with…
Prince William and Kate - 2020
Before the pandemic broke out, the royals enjoyed a night at the BAFTAs. For the Duchess' most recent appearance, she looked stunning in a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen with her hair styled in an elegant updo.
That year marked William's tenth year as President of BAFTA and he presented the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy, who has produced Star Wars movies, including The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Rogue One, as well as Jurassic Park, ET The Extra Terrestrial and the Back to the Future trilogy.