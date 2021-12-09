22 times the royals have cried in public

WATCH: Prince Harry is overcome with emotion at WellChild Awards 2019
In October 2019, the Duke of Sussex carried out a very poignant engagement – attending the WellChild Awards, which celebrates the inspirational qualities of seriously ill children and young people. Harry welled up as he gave a speech, reminiscing on how this time last year he and his wife Meghan were the only people to know that the Duchess was pregnant. Demonstrating how strong a parent's love is, Harry said: "Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child - no one else did at the time, but we did…"
Harry, overcome with emotion, trailed off, bent his head down and cleared his throat before continuing. Gaby Roslin was on hand to comfort the Duke, as he continued: "I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own."