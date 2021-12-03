12 shocking royal moments that stunned the world

The Duke of York
The Queen's second son stepped back from royal duties in November 2019, following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Andrew's statement at the time read: "I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission. I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.
"His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."
In August 2021, Virginia Giuffre began legal action against Prince Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, allegations he has repeatedly denied.
And in February 2022, the Duke reached an out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre. The amount Andrew will pay Ms Giuffre will remain confidential and in a statement, it was disclosed that he will also donate to her charity in support of victims' rights.
The settlement came weeks after the Duke was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages. He will also no longer use the style 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity.
