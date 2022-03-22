﻿
6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate depart Belize and head to Jamaica for second leg of royal tour – best photos

With additional reporting by Emily Nash, HELLO!'s royal editor on tour with the Cambridges

Prince William and Kate depart Belize and head to Jamaica for second leg of royal tour – best photos
You're reading

Prince William and Kate depart Belize and head to Jamaica for second leg of royal tour – best photos

1/6
Next

Prince William and Kate's sweetest PDA moments from their royal tours in photos
Prince William and Kate depart Belize and head to Jamaica for second leg of royal tour – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bid an official farewell to Belize on Tuesday, following a whirlwind four-day stay in the country. William and Kate were pictured arriving at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport, where they said goodbye to their hosts and waved for the cameras before embarking on their plane.

SEE: The two PDA tour moments between William and Kate you might have missed

The Duchess once again showed off her sartorial prowess in a red YSL jacket and flared white trousers.

The second leg of their tour will see William and Kate travel to Jamaica for two nights. Activities will include engaging with the Jamaican Defence Force and celebrating the seminal legacy of Bob Marley and other ground-breaking Jamaican musicians, alongside some of tomorrow's stars.

See the best photos…

Loading the player...
2/6

WATCH: Prince William and Kate depart Belize for Jamaica during Caribbean royal tour

Prince William and Kate depart Belize and head to Jamaica for second leg of royal tour – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
3/6

A view of the RAF Voyager Plane that transported the royals from Belize to Jamaica.

Keep clicking for more photos

Prince William and Kate depart Belize and head to Jamaica for second leg of royal tour – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

William and Kate took a helictoper to arrive at the airport.

Prince William and Kate depart Belize and head to Jamaica for second leg of royal tour – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

William and Kate arrived at the Belize City airport on Tuesday morning, officially putting a wrap on the first leg of their Caribbean royal tour.

The Duchess, 40, looked gorgeous in her red and white outfit, accessorising with a small white handbag.

The couple were waved off by a group of dignitaries after being given a red-carpet farewell with a guard of honour present.

Prince William and Kate depart Belize and head to Jamaica for second leg of royal tour – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
6/6

A closer look at Kate's ultra-chic travelling outfit.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back