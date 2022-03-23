32 sweet photos of Princess Eugenie from her childhood to motherhood

﻿
33 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The royal mum turned 32 on Wednesday

Photo: © Getty Images
Happy birthday to Princess Eugenie who is celebrating her 32nd birthday on 23 March!

The royal is the youngest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson and was born at the Portland Hospital in London in 1990. Eugenie is one of the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh's grandchildren and she is currently twelfth in line to the throne, after her older sister Princess Beatrice

The Princess has a full-time job working as a director for the Hauser & Wirth art gallery in London, but she also has a number of royal patronages, including the Big Cat Sanctuary, The European School of Osteopathy, and Teenage Cancer Trust. 

She and long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement in January 2018 and were married in the October at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

As Eugenie celebrates her birthday, HELLO! shares the best photos from her childhood to now.

WATCH: All about Princess Eugenie - from cute toddler to her charity work

Photo: © Getty Images
1991

Eugenie looking quite content with a balloon at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. We can't help but notice her cute red boots as well!

Photo: © Getty Images
1992

The royal family love a ski holiday and Eugenie has been hitting the slopes from a young age. How gorgeous is this photo of the two-year-old on mum Sarah's shoulders in Klosters, Switzerland?

Photo: © Getty Images
1993

Eugenie and her sister Beatrice had starring roles at their nanny Alison Wardley's wedding. The Princesses looked adorable in white ruffled dresses with rose-adorned headbands and wreaths. 

Photo: © Getty Images
1994

Eugenie joined her big sister at Upton House School in Windsor and she looked so excited for her first day. 

Photo: © Getty Images
1995 

Twinning in matching gingham outfits and plastic tiaras, the royal sisters enjoyed a night out to watch a Christmas pantomime. 

Photo: © Getty Images
1996

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson finalised their divorce in 1996, but have remained good friends since. In 2019 Eugenie shared a photo of their wedding day and captioned it: "I wanted to celebrate my parents getting married 33 years ago... Thank you for always being the best of friends and bringing us up together."

Photo: © Getty Images
1997

After a few years of practise, the young Princess looks like an absolute professional on the slopes during a skiing holiday in Verbier. The Swiss resort has happy memories for Eugenie, as that's where she met her now-husband Jack Brooksbank.

Photo: © Getty Images
1998

Looking smart in a grey coat and a black beret for a walkabout at the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Photo: © Getty Images
1999

Beatrice and Eugenie got to live every little 90s kid's dream when they met the Spice Girls backstage at a concert.

Photo: © Getty Images
2000

Like most of the royals, Eugenie was a keen a horse rider as a child.

Photo: © Getty Images
2001

Eugenie on her first day at St George's School in Windsor with her parents.

Photo: © Getty Images
2002

Eugenie and Beatrice greeted crowds before the 'Party at the Palace' event to celebrate the Queen's Golden Jubilee.

Photo: © Getty Images
2003

The teenage royal sisters greeted the crowds together in Sandringham on Christmas Day

Photo: © Getty Images
2004

Eugenie and Beatrice donned matching blazers for a day out at the polo. 

Photo: © Getty Images
2005

Eugenie looked elegant in a navy coat and wide-brim hat for Prince Charles' and Camilla's marriage blessing in Windsor.

Photo: © Getty Images
2006

Eugenie, then 16, with her grandmother, the Queen, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour.

Photo: © Getty Images
2007

The royals turned out in force to celebrate the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 60th wedding anniversary. Eugenie looked stylish in a grey coat and white beret.

Photo: © Getty Images
2008

Eugenie, then 18, enjoyed a front row seat at the ISSA show with 20-year-old Beatrice at London Fashion Week.

Photo: © Getty Images
2009

After taking a gap year, Eugenie began her studies at Newcastle University, combining Art History, English Literature and Politics. She graduated with a 2:1 in English Literature and Art History in 2012. 

Photo: © Getty Images
2010

Eugenie did an internship at Christie's auction house in London and later went on to work at New York-based firm Paddle8. 

Photo: © Getty Images
2011

Beatrice and Eugenie's outfits for Prince William and Kate Middleton's were one of the most talked about looks from the day. Eugenie wore a bold blue and green dress by Vivienne Westwood. 

Photo: © Getty Images
2012

Eugenie and Jack enjoyed a date night at the film premiere of Dark Knight Rises in London

Photo: © Getty Images
2013

The royal sisters excitedly cheered on the Queen's horse at Royal Ascot. The pair are regulars at the racecourse during the week-long event. 

Photo: © Getty Images
2014

Eugenie supported Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital's redevelopment appeal, after undergoing back surgery there to correct scoliosis in 2002.

Photo: © Getty Images
2015

The arty royal attended the Frieze Art Fair in London. 

Photo: © Getty Images
2016

The Princess looked lovely in a red Eponine fit and flare dress for the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations.

Photo: © Getty Images
2017

Eugenie looked elegant in a navy Paule Ka dress for Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's wedding in Berkshire.

Photo: © Getty Images
2018

Eugenie married Jack on 12 October at St George's Chapel Windsor, where she wore a wedding dress designed by Peter Pilotto. 

Photo: © Getty Images
2019

The royal sisters shared a carriage during the Queen's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour. 

Photo: © Instagram
2021

Proud parents Eugenie and Jack shared the first photos of their baby son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who was born on 9 February at the Portland Hospital in London. The sweet snap was taken by Eugenie's "wonderful midwife". 

2022

To celebrate August's first birthday, proud mum Eugenie shared this adorable holiday snap on Instagram, writing: "Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!"

