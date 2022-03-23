Prince William and Kate dazzle on day two of Jamaica visit – best photos

William and Kate started their day with a visit to the Prime Minister's office in Jamaica House, Kingston. At 49, Mr Holness is the country's youngest leader to date and vowed to turn Jamaica from a constitutional monarchy into a republic during his election campaign.
He also served as prime minster from October 2011 to January 2012, having succeeded Bruce Golding, but lost to Portia Simpson-Miller in an early election in December 2011.
He was elected to lead the country in 2016 and on taking office, said his government would introduce a bill to replace the Queen with "a non-executive president as head of state".
In 2020, the Labour Party won a landslide in another general election, giving him another term as prime minister, but a timeline for a referendum, required by law to make the change, has not yet been given.
Amendments to the Constitution of Jamaica must be approved by a two-thirds majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, but certain sections, including any relating to the monarchy, can only be amended with a referendum.