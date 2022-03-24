Prince William and Kate dazzle at Bahamas reception on last night of royal tour – best photos

﻿
With reporting by Emily Nash, who is on the ground with the Cambridges

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at a reception held in their honour on the last night of their jam-packed Caribbean royal tour. William and Kate were VIP guests at the event hosted by the Bahamas' Governor General at the Baha Mar Hotel in Nassau.

GALLERY: Best photos from William and Kate's first full day in the Bahamas - sailing, school visit and meeting frontline workers

Kate has been showing off her sartorial prowess throughout the eight-day tour and didn't disappoint on Friday night as she stepped out in the Phillipa Lepley Vienna Crossover satin dress with tie-detailing on the shoulders.

William, who gave a speech on the night to toast his grandmother the Queen and her Platinum Jubilee, also looked dapper in a suit that featured a royal blue velvet blazer.

See the best photos...

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate's dress is from the 2020 bridal collection and  is described as a "clean, gorgeous duchess satin dress" with a "timeless, feminine design".

It uses just "one piece of heavenly turquoise bias satin that has been moulded over the bodice in a cross-over design, flowing into Phillipa’s signature shoulder bows, creating a bodice and skirt with side seams only and an effortless look."

Photo: © Getty Images
William and Kate made their grand entrance at the luxury hotel, wowing onlookers and fellow guests as they arrived.

Photo: © Getty Images
She wore her hair straight with an on-trend middle parting, and kept her accessories simple with a clutch bag that matched her dress, and Van Cleef matching drop necklace and earrings.

Photo: © Getty Images
William fiddled with his bowtie before they walked into the reception where fanfare sounded and the national anthem of the Bahamas played.

Photo: © Getty Images
Before going inside for the main event, William and Kate stopped briefly in the hotel's entryway for a presentation of Platinum Jubilee medals. 

Photo: © Rex
Recipients of the Jubilee medals include Paul Rolle, Commissioner of the Police, Royal Bahamas Police Force; Commodore Raymond King, Royal Bahamian Defence Force; and Captain Stephen Russell, National Emergency Management Agency.

The royals were greeted by the Governor General, Cornelius Alvin Smith, and the Prime Minister, Philip Davis and once inside had the opportunity to mingle with community leaders and other notable people from across the Bahamas' many islands.

The royals were also treated to a performance on the main stage by the Bahamas Youth Choir. 
William and Kate then met small groups of guests under the guidance of Ambassador Leslia Miller-Brice and Permanent Secretary to the Governor General, Jack Thompson.

