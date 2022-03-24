Prince William and Kate dazzle at Bahamas reception on last night of royal tour – best photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at a reception held in their honour on the last night of their jam-packed Caribbean royal tour. William and Kate were VIP guests at the event hosted by the Bahamas' Governor General at the Baha Mar Hotel in Nassau.
Kate has been showing off her sartorial prowess throughout the eight-day tour and didn't disappoint on Friday night as she stepped out in the Phillipa Lepley Vienna Crossover satin dress with tie-detailing on the shoulders.
William, who gave a speech on the night to toast his grandmother the Queen and her Platinum Jubilee, also looked dapper in a suit that featured a royal blue velvet blazer.
