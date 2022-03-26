﻿
Prince William and Kate visit Bahamas island affected by hurricane on final day of royal tour

Prince William and Kate visit Bahamas island affected by hurricane on final day of royal tour
Prince William and Kate visit Bahamas island affected by hurricane on final day of royal tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William's flirty exchange on tour revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have started the final day of their royal tour and it began with a trip to the Abaco region of the Bahamas.

Abaco is made up of several islands and archipelagos in the north of the Bahamas. However, tragedy struck the location in 2019 after Hurricane Dorian hit causing widespread destruction and loss of life. The royal pair visited the island to learn about the impact of the storm and to see how communities are still recovering two years on from the disaster.

The visit makes up part of their final day of their tour, which has been hit by protests during their time in both Belize and Jamaica.

The Duchess looked so elegant in her pink Rixo dress, and she even brought a matching pink clutch bag with her.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton meet with those affected by Hurricane Dorian

William and Kate visited the Daystar Evangelical Church where they heard first-hand what it was like to be on the island when it was hit by the hurricane.

