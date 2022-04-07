20 of Prince Philip's sweetest family photos with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Prince Philip's tumultuous childhood made him into a man who guarded his emotions. The Queen's husband, who sadly died aged 99 on 9 April 2021, paraded his self-reliance as proudly as one of his military medals. Speaking about the former wartime naval officer, one royal commentator said: "[The Duke of Edinburgh] built a picket line around himself."
Yet the royal patriarch also provided a firm and loving hand that steered the family through decades of change and controversy. Prince Philip understood that the Windsors' ability to serve Britain was largely based on their unity as a family. In 1968, he commissioned an unprecedented fly-on-the-wall documentary titled Royal Family to give the nation an insight into life behind the palace walls.
While in his later years he softened into his role as mentor to his grandchildren – particularly Princes William and Harry – being a father was a more complex, difficult endeavour.
As the Queen, royal family, and royal fans prepare to mark his first death anniversary on 9 April 2022, HELLO! takes a look back at some of his sweetest family moments...
