17 times the royals slipped up in public

With all of their poise, grace and seamless public appearances, even the royal family are prone to suffering some faux pas in public! No matter how well prepared they are, mishaps can still happen - whether it's battling inclement weather or suffering wardrobe malfunctions.
Take a look at some of the royal family's most relatable moments…
The Duchess of Cambridge nearly tripped up as she left the Troubadour White City Theatre in west London in November 2019. William and Kate were saying goodbye to their hosts after Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event, when the Duchess appeared to stumble, as she made her way to the car. Kate kept her composure as her foot slipped out of her Gianvito Rossi heels and even laughed it off with her husband William. We've all been there!