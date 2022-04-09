Prince Charles and Camilla's love story in photos: from their chance meeting to royal wedding

The course of true love never did run smooth and that was certainly the case for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. It took years for the public to accept Camilla as Charles' new girlfriend and then wife in 2005, following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. But over the decades, fans have warmed to the Duchess and credit her for supporting the future King and becoming his rock.
As Charles and Camilla celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary this weekend, let's take a look at their enduring love story, which started in the seventies...
A chance meeting at a polo match in 1970 marked the beginning of Camilla Shand's relationship with Prince Charles. The two – both aged 23 – began dating, but their romance cooled when the future King was called away on naval duties overseas. He didn't ask his girlfriend to wait for him, and she went on to marry – and have two children – with long-standing admirer Andrew Parker Bowles.
MORE: 11 hilarious unplanned photos of royals at home: Prince William, Prince Harry and more
The two remained friends, however. Charles was godfather to Camilla's son Tom, born in 1975, and continued to see his former girlfriend and her new husband on the social scene and polo circuit. While Camilla got settled into family life, Charles found love again with Lady Diana Spencer, whom he went on to marry in July 1981.