﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years

The royals usually gather in Windsor

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years
You're reading

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years

1/12
Next

Kate Middleton and Prince William pictured skiing amid Prince Harry's whirlwind UK visit
Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

Happy bank holiday weekend! As Easter Sunday approaches, we're taking a look back at some of the best photos from the day over the years. It's said to be one of the Queen's favourite annual occasions of the year, as she gets to catch up with her family in Windsor.

Her Majesty usually attends the Maundy Thursday ceremony - although she asked Prince Charles and Camilla to represent her this year - and she is then joined by her children and grandchildren for the Easter Sunday service, followed by a private lunch together.

It's not yet known what Her Majesty's plans are for this year, but royal watchers are hoping she'll make an appearance at church.

See the best photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and more at Easter through the years in our gallery.

READ: The Queen's rainbow style: from vibrant suits to bright day dresses

Easter Sunday in 2019 was special for the Queen as it fell on her 93rd birthday. She received a posy from local children and was joined by several of her grandchildren on the day, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and Lady Louise Windsor.

Loading the player...
2/12

WATCH: The royal family arrives for the 2019 Easter Sunday service in Windsor

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

The Duchess of Cambridge and Zara Tindall were spotted having a good catch up at the 2019 service. The Cambridges and the Tindalls are close and their children enjoy regular play dates together.

MORE: 8 photos that prove Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall are friendship goals

Keep clicking for more photos...

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

The Duke of Sussex was a surprise addition in 2019, arriving alongside his cousin Peter Phillips and Peter's wife, Autumn, who have since separated.

The Duchess of Sussex was heavily pregnant with baby Archie at the time and was just a week or so away from her due date at the time, so she remained at the couple's nearby Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

MORE: 10 precious photos of royal children in sweet spring outfits

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Lady Louise Windsor made a very sweet debut on Easter Sunday in 2012, then aged eight, alongside her mother, the Countess of Wessex

MORE: 20 photos of the royals in hysterics that will put a smile on your face

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Take a look at this throwback from 1999, when the Duke of York attended the church service with his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Kate attended the church service in Windsor publicly for the first time in 2017 and executed the perfect curtsy to the Queen.

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

We're not sure if this is a coincidence or intentional, but the Queen looked lovely in a pink coat in 1995, which matched the cherry blossom outside the chapel.

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at the Easter Sunday service in 2018, when she was just weeks away from giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis. The royals typically arrive in order of precedence at the church service, but William and Kate were late that year because they were stuck in traffic on the M4. They ended up arriving after the Queen, who is usually the last.

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

The Countess of Wessex made a stylish entrance in 2015, alongside Autumn Phillips and Princess Beatrice, who were dressed in spring florals.

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Prince Charles made a rare appearance in Windsor on Easter Sunday in 1995, bringing along his young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The trio were joined by the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank made an appearance on Easter Sunday in 2018, when they were in the middle of planning their October wedding.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back