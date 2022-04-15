Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years

Happy bank holiday weekend! As Easter Sunday approaches, we're taking a look back at some of the best photos from the day over the years. It's said to be one of the Queen's favourite annual occasions of the year, as she gets to catch up with her family in Windsor.
Her Majesty usually attends the Maundy Thursday ceremony - although she asked Prince Charles and Camilla to represent her this year - and she is then joined by her children and grandchildren for the Easter Sunday service, followed by a private lunch together.
It's not yet known what Her Majesty's plans are for this year, but royal watchers are hoping she'll make an appearance at church.
See the best photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and more at Easter through the years in our gallery.
Easter Sunday in 2019 was special for the Queen as it fell on her 93rd birthday. She received a posy from local children and was joined by several of her grandchildren on the day, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and Lady Louise Windsor.