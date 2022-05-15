﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Queen overjoyed as she attends star-studded The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Windsor - best photos

Her Majesty is celebrating 70 years on the throne

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration kicked off with a bang on Sunday thanks to an incredible event attended by Tom Cruise, among others. 

The event, broadcast on ITV from 8pm, features a line-up of British and international talent including Top Gun star Tom, Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili, Adjoa Andoh, Gregory Porter, Martin Clunes, Keala Settle, Alan Titchmarsh and Katherine Jenkins. 

Other celebrities paying tribute to Her Majesty's incredible reign include Ant & Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald.

Photo: © Getty Images
Tom Cruise happily posed for selfies with fans on Sunday when he arrived for a sound check ahead of the start of the show. 

Photo: © Alamy
The Queen arrived at the castle arena in the grounds of the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday for the performance of A Gallop Through History, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. 

Her Majesty was accompanied by her youngest son, Prince Edward, for the show that reflected her life-long passion for horses.

Photo credit: James Whatling

Photo: © Alamy
The crowd stood and cheered as the 96-year-old monarch stepped out of her car and onto the red carpet. 

Despite her ongoing mobility issues, the Queen made her way to the Royal Box aided by her walking stick.

Photo: © Getty Images
She appeared overjoyed to be attending the show.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen was dressed to the nines for the evening, looking lovely in pale blue and wrapping up with a grey shawl.

The Countess of Wessex was in attendance to support the Queen, who was helped to her seat by her youngest son Edward.

Photo: James Whatling

