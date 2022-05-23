The Queen uses buggy at Chelsea Flower Show during appearance with the royal family - Live Updates

The Queen made a new public appearance on Monday to attend the Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. The 96-year-old was escorted around by a £62,000 buggy amid her ongoing mobility issues.
The Monarch was joined by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
As the royal arrived looking pretty in pink, she was greeted by the President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed, before touring the gardens and seeing the displays.
The displays included the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Garden, which will feature laser-cut steel silhouettes of The Queen, surrounded by 70 planted, terracotta pots, representing each year of Her Majesty’s reign.
There was also The RAF Benevolent Fund Garden, which harks back to the Battle of Britain in celebration of the support the charity has provided to RAF personnel, veterans and their families for over 100 years.
The royals were also shown tHE Mind Garden, which provides a colourful place for people to connect and open up, which will later be transported to a local Mind, providing eco-therapy for those with mental health problems.