The Queen uses buggy at Chelsea Flower Show during appearance with the royal family - Live Updates

The Monarch was joined by several members of her family

The Queen made a new public appearance on Monday to attend the Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. The 96-year-old was escorted around by a £62,000 buggy amid her ongoing mobility issues.

The Monarch was joined by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

As the royal arrived looking pretty in pink, she was greeted by the President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed, before touring the gardens and seeing the displays. 

The displays included the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Garden, which will feature laser-cut steel silhouettes of The Queen, surrounded by 70 planted, terracotta pots, representing each year of Her Majesty’s reign.

There was also The RAF Benevolent Fund Garden, which harks back to the Battle of Britain in celebration of the support the charity has provided to RAF personnel, veterans and their families for over 100 years.

The royals were also shown tHE Mind Garden, which provides a colourful place for people to connect and open up, which will later be transported to a local Mind, providing eco-therapy for those with mental health problems.

The Queen appeared in great spirits as she attended Chelsea Flower Show in a Royal Household buggy. 

The Queen's buggy was reportedly £62,000, and helps her get around. It features all-weather covers, a fridge and infotainment screen.

The Queen was visiting The Chelsea Flower Show as it returned to its usual place in the horticultural calendar after being cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

The Queen was given a tour by Keith Weed, President of the Royal Horticultural Society during her visit to The Chelsea Flower Show.

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex spent a lot of time looking around the gardens at Chelsea Flower Show. 

Princess Beatrice looked stylish in a blue and white dress as she attended the Chelsea Flower Show with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Monday evening. 

The Wessexes looked interested as they learnt about the different gardens at this year's Chelsea Flower Show. 

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were given a tour around the gardens. 

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi sat down as they took in the views of the garden at Chelsea Flower Show. 

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were among the royals to attend Monday's Chelsea Flower Show. 

The Wessexes engage in conversation about the Ystumllyn rose on the 'Harkness Roses' stand at the Chelsea Flower Show.

