10 things you should know about Hannah Simone

By Clare Douglas

You might recognize Hannah Simone as the model best friend to Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and sometimes-girlfriend to Schmidt (Max Greenfield) on New Girl, but there’s more to the gorgeous actress than her role on the popular sitcom.

From philanthropic work in India to a very Canadian start on MuchMusic, Hannah’s accomplished quite a lot in her 34 years.

So we’re saying happy birthday to the New Girl star (season four premieres September 16th on City) with these ten fun facts.

