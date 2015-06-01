'Entourage': The 10 best cameos from the series

When Entourage ruled the small screen from 2004 to 2011, we tuned in each week as excited to see which famous faces would pop up in cameos as we were to see Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier), Turtle (Jerry Ferrara), Johnny Drama (Kevin Dillon) and Eric's (Kevin Connolly) latest adventures in Hollywood. From Mark Wahlberg - whose life inspired the show - to funnyman Jimmy Kimmel and starlets like Anna Faris and Jamie-Lynn Siegler, the dramedy was a revolving door for celebrity appearances.

Perhaps one of the most memorable recurring spots went to Fuller House star Bob Saget, neighbour to Vincent who desperately tries to shed his squeaky clean sitcom persona in the last few seasons. From illicit drug use to ladies of the night, Bob's appearances were the anti-Danny Tanner.

Matt Damon also stole the show as a rage-filled fundraising version of himself in the sixth season, practically stalking Hollywood-star Vincent to secure massive donations - and manipulating Johnny Drama in the process, who memorably explains that the actor "Jason Bourne-d me."

In the fourth season, Anna Faris accidentally bumps fenders with Eric, which proves to be a win-win- for Vincent's best friend and manager as she cover the damages and becomes his new client. The price he pays, aside from pining over the actress to no avail? Her boyfriend Dave.

With the Entourage movie set to hit the big screen on June 3 - and rife with cameos that include Jessica Alba, Warren Buffet, Liam Neeson and more - we've rounded up 10 of the best cameos from the series.