11 of the steamiest Bond scenes ever

No two words in cinematic history conjure the kind of elusive swagger and universally understood magnetism as James Bond. The iconic film franchise of Secret Service Agent 007 and his unending charm is based on the novels by Ian Fleming, and was transformed into the third-highest-grossing film series in history, behind Harry Potter and the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Roger Moore and Dawn Rodrigues go Bedouin in The Spy Who Loved Me.



To date, six actors have portrayed James Bond on screen. They begin with Sean Connery, who appeared in the first James Bond film, Dr. No, in 1962, and cycling through to Daniel Craig, who stars in the 24th installment, Spectre, which has its world premiere in London on Monday night (Oct. 26). On hand for the gala event at Royal Albert Hall were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

The only stars who have matched (and even outshone) Bond in both onscreen allure and sex appeal were the female foils who shared the screen with the debonair spy over the years: the Bond women. They kick off with the original Bong Girl, Swiss actress Ursula Andress, who appeared in Dr. No as Honey Ryder. The scene in which Ursula is sprawled on the beach in her now-iconic white bikini is forever seared into the memories of audiences of the last five decades, becoming the stuff of cinematic history.

Ursula Andress made movie magic in this scene from Dr. No.

And every one of the strong-minded femme fatales who starred opposite Bond throughout the film series have earned their own legendary status, from a gilded Shirley Eaton, covered in gold paint as Jill Masterson in the 1964 blockbuster Goldfinger, to Halle Berry and her goddess-like scene in an orange bikini in 2002's Die Another Day in 2002.

With a roster of iconic Bond women and the inimitable James Bond himself, sizzling onscreen chemistry was inevitable. We look back at the hottest Bond moments of all time.