Canada's Alessia Cara to tour with Coldplay in Europe

Alessia Cara has nabbed an impressive new gig hot on the heels of her Juno win for Breakthrough Artist of the Year: accompanying Coldplay on the European leg of their A Head Full of Dreams Tour. It's the band's first roadshow since 2012, and the Canadian songstress is one of two opening acts, the other being London-based singer Lianne La Havas.

In an Instagram post announcing the tour, Alessia couldn't contain her excitement. "I've had to hold my tongue for the longest time and now that I no longer have to, I can't type fast enough. one of my favourite bands of all time has asked me to open for them on their European tour. I have no words to describe how excited and honoured I am."

I've had to hold my tongue for the longest time and now that I no longer have to, I can't type fast enough. one of my favourite bands of all time has asked me to open for them on their European tour. I have no words to describe how excited and honoured I am. this is gonna be fun. all dates on the Coldplay website. MY HEAD FULL OF DREAMS IS AFLAME. A photo posted by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) on Apr 6, 2016 at 6:28am PDT

The news is another well-deserved notch in the 19-year-old's belt. Since being signed by EP Entertainment and Def Jam (thanks to her YouTube channel), Alessia has been nominated for several awards and placed second in BBC's Sound of 2016 competition.

Read more: Alessia Cara recruits her friends to star in “Wild Things” music video

When speaking to the outlet about her future, the "Here" singer mentioned that performing in a stadium is one of the items on her bucket list. She recently wrapped up her first headlining tour of North America.

"That's definitely a goal of mine, to perform in a stadium," she said. "I think you can do anything in the world. If I'm here in the U.K., from Brampton, Ontario, talking about my music, I can do anything."

In the interview, she also spoke of her close relationship with Taylor Swift, an artist who supported her career early on. Last year, Alessia was one of many guests who made surprise appearances on stage with Taylor, joining the superstar in Tampa, Fl.

I honestly couldn't be more impressed by @alessiacara. 55,000 people and she was absolutely fearless. pic.twitter.com/btwupLZCLv — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2015

After the show, the pop icon tweeted: "I honestly couldn't be more impressed by @alessiacara. 55,000 people and she was absolutely fearless."

Last year, Alessia stopped by the Hello! Canada offices to chat about her music and the recent trend of Canadians dominating global music charts. Watch our interview below!