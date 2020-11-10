Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman kick off their 'ultimate feud' charity competition with hilarious video

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are taking each other on in a competition that will benefit two charities and put them both firmly on Santa's Nice List, despite their very naughty habit of mocking each other as part of their "feud."

The actors, who have been "at war" for years, are pitting their Aviation Gin and Laughing Man Coffee against each other thanks to Sam's Club.

"You can side with me and not only affirm Ryan is the canned cranberry sauce of human beings, but also contribute to the Laughing Man Foundation, which helps farming communities around the world," Hugh said in a video kicking off the competition that was posted to Ryan's Instagram.

"Or you could side with me, to send a message that like mistletoe, Hugh just make things awkward," Ryan added. "Sam's Club will help me support efforts to provide compassionate care to sick children through the SickKids Foundation."

Beginning Nov. 10, anyone who purchases Ryan's Aviation Gin or Hugh's Laughing Man Coffee at the American retailer will be deemed to have "voted" for Ryan or Hugh, respectively. The goal of the competition is to determine an "ultimate feud winner" and benefit the SickKids Foundation and Hugh's Laughing Man Foundation.

If you're not in the States, you can still vote in the contest by heading to Sam's Club's website, and picking your winner. Please don't let any feelings you might have about canned cranberry sauce alter your decision. We've all learned about the merits of canned goods this year.

If you're wondering how the proceeds will be divided, everyone wins here, since both SickKids and the Laughing Man Foundation get equal amounts. The contest runs until Dec. 20.