'Schitt's Creek' and 'Kim's Convenience' win big at 2021 Canadian Screen Awards

Schitt's Creek has had an incredible run during awards season, picking up Golden Globes, Emmys and Screen Actors Guild Awards in the last year, and it also won a whopping eight Canadian Screen Awards this week.

Dan Levy's beloved show was named Best Comedy Series during the annual extravaganza, which took place across four days this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Catherine O'Hara was named best actress in a comedy series for her hilarious work as Moira Rose, and Emily Hampshire also picked up the best supporting actress in a comedy series prize. Dan himself also won a writing award.

It was a very successful awards show for CBC programming in general, with Kim's Convenience also winning big. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee was honoured with the best lead actor in a comedy series prize, while Andrew Phung took home the best supporting actor in a comedy series trophy for his work on the show. Actress Amanda Brugel was also recognized for her guest appearance on the show, winning an award for that, too.

YES YES YES YES YES YES YES. You did brother!!!!!!! You are the most talented, most hilarious, and most wonderful man. You are so deserving of this and all the awards!!!!!! @bitterasiandude #kimsconvenience #cdnscreenawards https://t.co/E7ZnrwFsoi — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) May 21, 2021

Canada's Drag Race was honoured across multiple categories in the television awards as well. Legendary Canadian singer/songwriter and actress Jann Arden was also named best talk show or entertainment news host for Jann Arden One Night Only.

Michelle Pfeiffer was named best actress in a leading role in the film categories for her work on French Exit. Her performance in the movie, which is based on the Patrick deWitt novel the same name, has been critically acclaimed, with her also receiving a Golden Globe nomination earlier this year.

Christopher Plummer and Alex Trebek were both honoured posthumously, with Alex winning the Academy Icon award and Christopher taking home the best supporting actor in a drama TV series for his work on Departure.

With no further ado, here are the Canadian Screen Awards winners relevant to Hello! Canada readers. You can see the full list of winners at the CSAs' website.

TELEVISION

Best Lead Actor, Comedy: Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Kim's Convenience

Best Lead Actress, Comedy: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy: Andrew Phung, Kim's Convenience

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy: Emily Hampshire, Schitt's Creek

Best Guest Performance, Comedy: Amanda Brugel, Kim's Convenience

Best Performance, Sketch Comedy: Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Baroness von Sketch Show

Best Direction, Comedy: Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Best Lead Actress, Drama Series: Crystle Lightning, Trickster

Best Drama Series: Transplant

Best Guest Performance, Drama: Shawn Doyle, Cardinal: Until the Night

Best Supporting Actress, Drama: Tamara Podemski, Coroner

Best Supporting Actor, Drama: Christopher Plummer, Depature

Best Morning Show: Breakfast Television

Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News: Jann Arden, Jann Arden One Night Only

Best Host, Lifestyle: Mary Berg, Mary's Kitchen Crush

Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition: Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Stacey McKenzie, Canada's Drag Race

Best Lifestyle Program or Series: Mary's Kitchen Crush

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series: Canada's Drag Race

Academy Icon Award: Alex Trebek

FILM

Best Motion Picture: Beans

Best Makeup: Blood Quantum

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Michael Greyeyes, Blood Quantum

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Colm Feore, Sugar Daddy

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Mary Walsh, Happy Place

Best First Feature Film: Tracey Deer, Beans