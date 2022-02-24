14 unmissable sales to shop this week

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Saver or shopaholic, I think we can agree we all love a good bargain. With payday just slightly out of reach, this is the week we all really want some retail therapy and to shop the best sales available.

So, sit back because we've done the hard work for you and searched online to find the offers you don't want to miss.

From beauty deals at Boots and Lookfantastic (the perfect opportunity to get that Mother's Day gift) to offers on tech at Currys, or planning your next getaway for less at Booking.com, read on for all of the best sales which are live right now...

The best home and electronics sales

SHARK sale of the week: £130 off anti-hair cordless vacuum cleaner

CURRYS sale of the week: £60 off Apple Macbook Air 13.3"

ARGOS sale of the week: £50 off Samsung 50 Inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

VIRGIN MEDIA sale of the week: up to £160 worth of free Amazon vouchers

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away Anti-Hair Wrap, was £349.99 now £219.99, Amazon

MORE: 10 best home deals in the MADE.COM flash sale - shop before time runs out

The best fashion sales

MATCHES FASHION sale of the week: Up to 80% off selected items

WHISTLES sale of the week: 20% off new season styles

OLIVER BONAS sale of the week: Up to 50% off selected women's clothing, accessories and jewellery

NEW LOOK sale of the week: 30% off orders over £125 with the code D45-EH3T-A555-E2TK

Fendi Touch FF-jacquard canvas cross-body bag, was £1,690 now £1,352, Matches Fashion

The best sports sales

ADIDAS sale of the week: 20% off selected products with the code HNKV-HTFQ-7SG2-Q42BG

NIKE sale of the week: Up to 50% off sportswear

JD SPORTS sale of the week: Up to 50% off everything for Half Term

Ultra Boost 5.0 trainers, were £160 now £128, adidas

The best beauty sales

BOOTS sale of the week: Save £20 when you spend £100 on selected premium beauty and fragrance

LOOKFANTASTIC sale of the week: 15% off every £50 spent using the code SAVE15

THE FRAGRANCE SHOP sale of the week: 15% off everything with the code 7UCNKEO8BGTJRH3V

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum 100ml, was £120 now £102, The Perfume Shop

The best travel sales

BOOKING.COM sale of the week: 15% off early 2022 trips

LASTMINUTE.COM sale of the week: £80 off holiday bookings over £1,200 with code 1977414292884814

