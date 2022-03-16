17 best watches brands for women: From super affordable to A-list luxury

Maisie Bovingdon
Looking for the best watches for women in 2022? Whether you're after a luxury designer watch from Rolex or Gucci, or a cheap affordable watch from John Lewis or Oliver Bonas, we have all the best options.
Watches are a must-have, and while some consider them more a fashion statement - myself included - for others it’s almost another limb they simply cannot function a day without.
There are a whole host of watches, from digital to analogue, various face shapes, and strap designs, and that’s before we get onto smart watches, which can tell us our heart rate, calories burnt, and help us call, message, even remind us to breathe.
For those who are looking to upgrade their watch, expand their jewellery collection, or invest in the one trusted piece of arm candy, high street stores, as well as designer brands, have plenty of women’s watches to shop.
Michael Kors, Olivia Burton, Larsson and Jennings and Apple are among some of the most popular names to shop best women’s watches, but there are plenty more designs you won’t want to miss out on.
Whether you are buying for yourself, or as a gift, a watch is a statement piece you won’t regret. From luxury and casual watches to sport watches, to suit all budgets, we have got you covered.
Best luxury watches for women
TAG HEUER Aquaracer Lady Nacre for women
TAG HEUER Women's Watch, £1250, Selfridges
Gucci G-Timeless watch for women
Gucci Women's Watch, £1,000, Gucci
Cartier Tank Must watch for women
Cartier Women's Watch, £2,500, Goldsmiths
Rolex Datejust watch for women
Rolex Women's Watch, £9,600, Rolex
Fitness watches for women
Apple Watch for women
Apple Watch, £179, John Lewis & Partners
Fitbit Fitness Tracker for women
Fitbit Unsiex Fitness Tracker, £130, ASOS
Samsung Galaxy watch for women
Samsung Galaxy Women's Watch, £219, John Lewis
Sekonda Smart Watch for women
Sekonda Ladies Smartwatch with mesh strap, £79.99, Sekonda
Casual watches for women
Larsson & Jennings Boyfriend watch for women
Larsson & Jennings Gold Women's Watch, £134.25 (Was £179), Larsson & Jennings
Abbot Lyon Pearl watch for women
Pearl Women's Watch, £139, Abbott Lyon
Larsson & Jennings Norse watch for women
Larsson & Jennings Gold & White Square Face Women's Watch, £159, Oliver Bonas
Michael Kors watch for womens
Michael Kors Women's Watch, £269, Watchshop
Bulova Bracelet Watch for women
Bulova Women's Bracelet Watch, £199, Ernest Jones
Daniel Wellington Leather Watch for women
Women's Leather Watch, £105, Daniel Wellington
Swarovsi watch for women
Swarovski Women's Watch, £131.90, Amazon
Sekonda watch for women
Sekonda Ladies Watch with Leather Strap, £24.99, Sekonda
Fossil watch for women
Raquel Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch, £59, Fossil
