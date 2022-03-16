﻿
watcheshero

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article  

17 best watches brands for women: From super affordable to A-list luxury

A definite list of the popular watch brands for women - whatever your budget!

Watches are a must-have, and while some consider them more a fashion statement - myself included - for others it’s almost another limb they simply cannot function a day without.

There are a whole host of watches, from digital to analogue, various face shapes, and strap designs, and that’s before we get onto smart watches, which can tell us our heart rate, calories burnt, and help us call, message, even remind us to breathe. 

RELATED: Best watches for men

MORE: Best designer bags on sale 

For those who are looking to upgrade their watch, expand their jewellery collection, or invest in the one trusted piece of arm candy, high street stores, as well as designer brands, have plenty of women’s watches to shop. 

Michael Kors, Olivia Burton, Larsson and Jennings and Apple are among some of the most popular names to shop best women’s watches, but there are plenty more designs you won’t want to miss out on. 

 Whether you are buying for yourself, or as a gift, a watch is a statement piece you won’t regret. From luxury and casual watches to sport watches, to suit all budgets, we have got you covered. 

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Best luxury watches for women

TAG HEUER Aquaracer Lady Nacre for women

self-watch

TAG HEUER Women's Watch, £1250, Selfridges 

SHOP NOW

Gucci G-Timeless watch for women

gucci-watch

Gucci Women's Watch, £1,000, Gucci 

SHOP NOW

Cartier Tank Must watch for women

cartier

Cartier Women's Watch, £2,500, Goldsmiths

SHOP NOW

Rolex Datejust watch for women

rolex

Rolex Women's Watch, £9,600, Rolex 

SHOP NOW

Fitness watches for women

Apple Watch for women

applewatch

Apple Watch, £179, John Lewis & Partners 

SHOP NOW

Fitbit Fitness Tracker for women

fitbit

Fitbit Unsiex Fitness Tracker, £130, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Samsung Galaxy watch for women

samsung

Samsung Galaxy Women's Watch, £219, John Lewis 

SHOP NOW

Sekonda Smart Watch for women

sekonda

Sekonda Ladies Smartwatch with mesh strap, £79.99, Sekonda 

SHOP NOW

Casual watches for women

Larsson & Jennings Boyfriend watch for women

lars

Larsson & Jennings Gold Women's Watch, £134.25 (Was £179), Larsson & Jennings

SHOP NOW

Abbot Lyon Pearl watch for women

abbot

Pearl Women's Watch, £139, Abbott Lyon 

SHOP NOW

Larsson & Jennings Norse watch for women

ob

Larsson & Jennings Gold & White Square Face Women's Watch, £159, Oliver Bonas 

SHOP NOW

Michael Kors watch for womens

watchshop

Michael Kors Women's Watch, £269, Watchshop 

SHOP NOW

Bulova Bracelet Watch for women

bulova

Bulova Women's Bracelet Watch, £199, Ernest Jones

SHOP NOW

Daniel Wellington Leather Watch for women

daniel

Women's Leather Watch, £105, Daniel Wellington 

SHOP NOW 

Swarovsi watch for women

swaorvksi

Swarovski Women's Watch, £131.90, Amazon

SHOP NOW 

Sekonda watch for women

sekonda-leather

Sekonda Ladies Watch with Leather Strap, £24.99, Sekonda

SHOP NOW

Fossil watch for women 

fossilsilver

Raquel Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch, £59, Fossil

SHOP NOW

 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about edits

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back