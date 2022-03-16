17 best watches brands for women: From super affordable to A-list luxury

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Watches are a must-have, and while some consider them more a fashion statement - myself included - for others it’s almost another limb they simply cannot function a day without.

There are a whole host of watches, from digital to analogue, various face shapes, and strap designs, and that’s before we get onto smart watches, which can tell us our heart rate, calories burnt, and help us call, message, even remind us to breathe.

For those who are looking to upgrade their watch, expand their jewellery collection, or invest in the one trusted piece of arm candy, high street stores, as well as designer brands, have plenty of women’s watches to shop.

Michael Kors, Olivia Burton, Larsson and Jennings and Apple are among some of the most popular names to shop best women’s watches, but there are plenty more designs you won’t want to miss out on.

Whether you are buying for yourself, or as a gift, a watch is a statement piece you won’t regret. From luxury and casual watches to sport watches, to suit all budgets, we have got you covered.

Best luxury watches for women

TAG HEUER Aquaracer Lady Nacre for women

TAG HEUER Women's Watch, £1250, Selfridges

Gucci G-Timeless watch for women

Gucci Women's Watch, £1,000, Gucci

Cartier Tank Must watch for women

Cartier Women's Watch, £2,500, Goldsmiths

Rolex Datejust watch for women

Rolex Women's Watch, £9,600, Rolex

Fitness watches for women

Apple Watch for women

Apple Watch, £179, John Lewis & Partners

Fitbit Fitness Tracker for women

Fitbit Unsiex Fitness Tracker, £130, ASOS

Samsung Galaxy watch for women

Samsung Galaxy Women's Watch, £219, John Lewis

Sekonda Smart Watch for women

Sekonda Ladies Smartwatch with mesh strap, £79.99, Sekonda

Casual watches for women

Larsson & Jennings Boyfriend watch for women

Larsson & Jennings Gold Women's Watch, £134.25 (Was £179), Larsson & Jennings

Abbot Lyon Pearl watch for women

Pearl Women's Watch, £139, Abbott Lyon

Larsson & Jennings Norse watch for women

Larsson & Jennings Gold & White Square Face Women's Watch, £159, Oliver Bonas

Michael Kors watch for womens

Michael Kors Women's Watch, £269, Watchshop

Bulova Bracelet Watch for women

Bulova Women's Bracelet Watch, £199, Ernest Jones

Daniel Wellington Leather Watch for women

Women's Leather Watch, £105, Daniel Wellington

Swarovsi watch for women

Swarovski Women's Watch, £131.90, Amazon

Sekonda watch for women

Sekonda Ladies Watch with Leather Strap, £24.99, Sekonda

Fossil watch for women

Raquel Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch, £59, Fossil

