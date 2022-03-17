The best St. Patrick's Day sales for 2022: from savings on fashion and beauty to Baileys Irish Cream

Hollie Brotherton
Shop the best sales for St. Patrick's Day 2022. We've found the best March deals and discounts from the likes of AS|OS, Lookfantastic, M&S, John Lewis, Lovehoney, Amazon & more.
Happy St. Patrick's Day! As well as a time to celebrate everything Irish, there are some pretty great sales on right now, too.
With the likes of ASOS, Lookfantastic and Lovehoney all offering big discounts, make sure you get some shopping in before you get started on the Baileys or Guinness. There are some amazing deals you really don't want to miss.
RELATED: 25 incredible sales to shop this Mother's Day! From The White Company discounts to Boots offers and Amazon deals
ASOS ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
Now is the time to shop your new spring/summer wardrobe, as there's 20% off almost everything at ASOS with the code GOLD.
SHOP ASOS SALE NOW
& Other Stories floral print midi dress, was £85 now £68, ASOS
LOOKFANTASTIC ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
Take 20% off your beauty basket when you spend £50 at Lookfantastic this St. Patrick's Day with the code LUCKY20.
LOVEHONEY ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
Lovehoney has dropped a discount code for St. Patrick's Day. Use SAVEMORE at checkout to take 20% off toys and lingerie.
AMAZON ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in true Irish style with savings on Baileys, gin and Irish Whiskey on Amazon.
Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur 1.5L, was £33.33 now £30, Amazon
MARKS & SPENCER ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
At M&S you'll find up to 70% off everything in the sale, from beauty to homeware buys.
JOHN LEWIS ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
Or head to John Lewis where there's 20% off mattresses, bedding and bedroom furniture. Plus, there's 50% off selected dresses and knitwear.
MATCHES FASHION ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
Kate Middleton favourite Matches Fashion has deals on lots of gorgeous designer pieces. Don't miss out.
ASPINAL OF LONDON ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
Or take a look at one of her most-loved accessories brands, Aspinal of London, which has big savings in the Outlet sale.
Grace bag, was £595 now £367, Aspinal of London
PRETTY LITTLE THING ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
Need a last-minute outfit for your St. Patrick's Day celebrations this weekend? Get free next day delivery at PLT with the code FREENDD.
SHOP PLT SALE NOW
BOOKING.COM ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
Right now, there's 15% off Getaway Deals from Bournemouth to Barcelona. Why not truly celebrate St. Paddy's and book a trip to Ireland?
INSPIRATION: Planning your 2022 vacation? Discover 15 best all-inclusive hotels with top reviews
NASTYGAL ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
Nastygal never disappoints. There's currently 40% off the new season Spring Refresh Edit.
SWEATY BETTY ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
When the celebrations are over, you might want to work out. Do it in style with up to 60% off at Sweaty Betty.
Power leggings, were £80 now £48, Sweaty Betty
THE WHITE COMPANY ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022
Take advantage of The White Company's sale this St. Patrick's Day. There's up to 50% off everything from clothes to home fragrance.
MORE: Amazon sale: 10 celebrity-approved beauty buys to snap up right now
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.