The best St. Patrick's Day sales for 2022: from savings on fashion and beauty to Baileys Irish Cream

Happy St. Patrick's Day! As well as a time to celebrate everything Irish, there are some pretty great sales on right now, too.

With the likes of ASOS, Lookfantastic and Lovehoney all offering big discounts, make sure you get some shopping in before you get started on the Baileys or Guinness. There are some amazing deals you really don't want to miss.

ASOS ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

Now is the time to shop your new spring/summer wardrobe, as there's 20% off almost everything at ASOS with the code GOLD.

SHOP ASOS SALE NOW

& Other Stories floral print midi dress, was £85 now £68, ASOS

LOOKFANTASTIC ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

Take 20% off your beauty basket when you spend £50 at Lookfantastic this St. Patrick's Day with the code LUCKY20.

LOVEHONEY ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

Lovehoney has dropped a discount code for St. Patrick's Day. Use SAVEMORE at checkout to take 20% off toys and lingerie.

AMAZON ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in true Irish style with savings on Baileys, gin and Irish Whiskey on Amazon.

Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur 1.5L, was £33.33 now £30, Amazon

MARKS & SPENCER ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

At M&S you'll find up to 70% off everything in the sale, from beauty to homeware buys.

JOHN LEWIS ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

Or head to John Lewis where there's 20% off mattresses, bedding and bedroom furniture. Plus, there's 50% off selected dresses and knitwear.

MATCHES FASHION ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

Kate Middleton favourite Matches Fashion has deals on lots of gorgeous designer pieces. Don't miss out.

ASPINAL OF LONDON ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

Or take a look at one of her most-loved accessories brands, Aspinal of London, which has big savings in the Outlet sale.

Grace bag, was £595 now £367, Aspinal of London

PRETTY LITTLE THING ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

Need a last-minute outfit for your St. Patrick's Day celebrations this weekend? Get free next day delivery at PLT with the code FREENDD.

SHOP PLT SALE NOW

BOOKING.COM ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

Right now, there's 15% off Getaway Deals from Bournemouth to Barcelona. Why not truly celebrate St. Paddy's and book a trip to Ireland?

NASTYGAL ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

Nastygal never disappoints. There's currently 40% off the new season Spring Refresh Edit.

SWEATY BETTY ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

When the celebrations are over, you might want to work out. Do it in style with up to 60% off at Sweaty Betty.

Power leggings, were £80 now £48, Sweaty Betty

THE WHITE COMPANY ST. PATRICK'S DAY SALES 2022

Take advantage of The White Company's sale this St. Patrick's Day. There's up to 50% off everything from clothes to home fragrance.

