Shoppers swear this retinol night cream reduces redness, wrinkles and acne - and it's 50% off

Many beauty fans are turning to retinol-infused moisturisers to help them get glowing skin – and if you’ve always wanted to join them, you’ll want to read this.

Olay’s cult-favourite Regenerist Retinol24 Night Cream is currently on offer at Amazon, for £17.50 - that's almost £18 less than the recommended retail price of £34.99.

Olay Retinol24 night cream, RRP: £34.99, Deal Price: £17.50, Amazon

Shoppers absolutely rave about this product, saying it helps with the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as reducing redness and helping with acne.

One reviewer decided to give it a try because "My skin was starting to look dull and lifeless and my usual moisturiser just wasn't working anymore."

Her verdict? "Within a week I noticed a huge difference, skin looked more radiant and the fine red lines on my cheeks were almost nonexistent and my skin felt loads softer too. It is a heavier cream than I would normally use and I was worried that my skin would be too greasy but so far no breakouts just soft healthier-looking skin!”

Another happy shopper says: This one is a life-changer. Lately, I focus on skincare more (since I turned 30) I obviously want to look young and sexy just as every woman does. So I do everything I can.

"This cream does make my skin look nice and it gets rid of wrinkles."

Most reviewers noticed results at the one-week mark. Olay recommends that you cleanse and use the product at night and make sure that you use a daytime moisturiser that contains SPF.

If you do want to give this fragrance-free night cream a try, don’t hang about – the deal is for a limited time only.

