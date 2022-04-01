﻿
50-percent-amazon-deals

Amazon sales with over 50% off discounts - and yes, the deals are ridiculously cheap

Who doesn’t love an Amazon bargain?

If you’re on the hunt for a serious bargain (who isn’t?) then you might want to check this out. We were browsing Amazon and really had to look twice at some of the deals on offer at the moment.

You can get over 50% off – and in some cases much more – on some great brands, including Oral B, Sony, L’Oreal Paris, BaByliss and Bodum Coffee & Glassware. We’ve rounded up the best offers below, and you can shop the full list of deals on their Daily Deals Hub here.

Don't hang about though if you see something that tickles your fancy, the deals are for a limited time only and while stocks last. Once they're gone, they're gone!

WHAT: Oral B toothbrushes

DISCOUNTED: Up to 69% off

SHOP ALL ORAL B DEALS

oralb-smart5

Oral B Smart 5 electric toothbrush, was £169 now £67.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW


 

WHAT: Bodum Coffee & Glassware

DISCOUNTED: Up to 69% off

SHOP ALL BODUM DEALS

bodum-coffee

Bodum Caffettiera 3 cup coffee maker, was £39.99, now £11.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

WHAT: Haircare by Aussie,Bed Head and more

DISCOUNTED: Up to 58% off

SHOP ALL HAIRCARE DEALS

bed-head

Bed Head by Tigi Urban Antidotes Resurrection Shampoo and Conditioner, was £29.99, now £12.20, Amazon

SHOP NOW

WHAT: Loreal Paris Skincare

DISCOUNTED: Up to 50% off

loreal-cream

L’Oreal Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti-ageing night cream, was £19.99, now £9.54, Amazon

SHOP NOW

WHAT: Harvey & Coco teeth whitening kit

DISCOUNTED: 75% off

teeth-whitening

Harvey & Coco Teeth Whitening kit, was £19.99 now £5, Amazon

SHOP NOW

WHAT: Lumiman Alexa light bulbs

DISCOUNTED: 54% off

smart-light-bulb

Lumiman Voice control Alexa light bulbs, was £35.99 now £16.65, Amazon

SHOP NOW

 

WHAT: Haircare, Shaving & Grooming Appliances: Philips, Braun, BaByliss and More

DISCOUNTED: Up to 60% off

SHOP ALL HAIRCARE DEALS

babyliss-wand

BaByliss ceramic curling wand pro, was £32 now £20, Amazon

SHOP NOW

WHAT: Sony headphones

DISCOUNTED: Up to 54% off

sony-headphones

Sony noise cancelling headphones, were £250 now £139, Amazon

SHOP NOW

 

WHAT: Spear and Jackson Garden tools

DISCOUNTED: Up to 50% off

SHOP ALL SPEAR AND JACKSON DEALS

gardening-gloves

Spear and Jackson gardening gloves, were £13.49 now £8.49, Amazon

SHOP NOW

WHAT: Face masks

DISCOUNTED: 53% off

face-mask-deal

100 disposable face masks, were £10.99, now £5.69, Amazon

SHOP NOW

WHAT: Acrylic paint pens for Easter Eggs paintings

DISCOUNTED: 54% off

acrylic-pens

Acrylic paint pens for Easter Eggs paintings, were £25.99 now £11.30, Amazon

SHOP NOW

