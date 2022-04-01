Amazon sales with over 50% off discounts - and yes, the deals are ridiculously cheap

Katherine Robinson
You can pick up a serious bargain on Amazon right now – there’s up to 70% off brands including Sony, Oral B, Garnier, L’Oreal Paris, BaByliss and Bodum Coffee & Glassware.
If you’re on the hunt for a serious bargain (who isn’t?) then you might want to check this out. We were browsing Amazon and really had to look twice at some of the deals on offer at the moment.
You can get over 50% off – and in some cases much more – on some great brands, including Oral B, Sony, L’Oreal Paris, BaByliss and Bodum Coffee & Glassware. We’ve rounded up the best offers below, and you can shop the full list of deals on their Daily Deals Hub here.
Don't hang about though if you see something that tickles your fancy, the deals are for a limited time only and while stocks last. Once they're gone, they're gone!
WHAT: Oral B toothbrushes
DISCOUNTED: Up to 69% off
Oral B Smart 5 electric toothbrush, was £169 now £67.99, Amazon
WHAT: Bodum Coffee & Glassware
DISCOUNTED: Up to 69% off
Bodum Caffettiera 3 cup coffee maker, was £39.99, now £11.99, Amazon
WHAT: Haircare by Aussie,Bed Head and more
DISCOUNTED: Up to 58% off
Bed Head by Tigi Urban Antidotes Resurrection Shampoo and Conditioner, was £29.99, now £12.20, Amazon
WHAT: Loreal Paris Skincare
DISCOUNTED: Up to 50% off
L’Oreal Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti-ageing night cream, was £19.99, now £9.54, Amazon
WHAT: Harvey & Coco teeth whitening kit
DISCOUNTED: 75% off
Harvey & Coco Teeth Whitening kit, was £19.99 now £5, Amazon
WHAT: Lumiman Alexa light bulbs
DISCOUNTED: 54% off
Lumiman Voice control Alexa light bulbs, was £35.99 now £16.65, Amazon
WHAT: Haircare, Shaving & Grooming Appliances: Philips, Braun, BaByliss and More
DISCOUNTED: Up to 60% off
BaByliss ceramic curling wand pro, was £32 now £20, Amazon
WHAT: Sony headphones
DISCOUNTED: Up to 54% off
Sony noise cancelling headphones, were £250 now £139, Amazon
WHAT: Spear and Jackson Garden tools
DISCOUNTED: Up to 50% off
Spear and Jackson gardening gloves, were £13.49 now £8.49, Amazon
WHAT: Face masks
DISCOUNTED: 53% off
100 disposable face masks, were £10.99, now £5.69, Amazon
WHAT: Acrylic paint pens for Easter Eggs paintings
DISCOUNTED: 54% off
Acrylic paint pens for Easter Eggs paintings, were £25.99 now £11.30, Amazon
