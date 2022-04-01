Amazon sales with over 50% off discounts - and yes, the deals are ridiculously cheap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re on the hunt for a serious bargain (who isn’t?) then you might want to check this out. We were browsing Amazon and really had to look twice at some of the deals on offer at the moment.

You can get over 50% off – and in some cases much more – on some great brands, including Oral B, Sony, L’Oreal Paris, BaByliss and Bodum Coffee & Glassware. We’ve rounded up the best offers below, and you can shop the full list of deals on their Daily Deals Hub here.

Don't hang about though if you see something that tickles your fancy, the deals are for a limited time only and while stocks last. Once they're gone, they're gone!

WHAT: Oral B toothbrushes

DISCOUNTED: Up to 69% off

Oral B Smart 5 electric toothbrush, was £169 now £67.99, Amazon





WHAT: Bodum Coffee & Glassware

DISCOUNTED: Up to 69% off

Bodum Caffettiera 3 cup coffee maker, was £39.99, now £11.99, Amazon

WHAT: Haircare by Aussie,Bed Head and more

DISCOUNTED: Up to 58% off

Bed Head by Tigi Urban Antidotes Resurrection Shampoo and Conditioner, was £29.99, now £12.20, Amazon

WHAT: Loreal Paris Skincare

DISCOUNTED: Up to 50% off

L’Oreal Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti-ageing night cream, was £19.99, now £9.54, Amazon

WHAT: Harvey & Coco teeth whitening kit

DISCOUNTED: 75% off

Harvey & Coco Teeth Whitening kit, was £19.99 now £5, Amazon

WHAT: Lumiman Alexa light bulbs

DISCOUNTED: 54% off

Lumiman Voice control Alexa light bulbs, was £35.99 now £16.65, Amazon

WHAT: Haircare, Shaving & Grooming Appliances: Philips, Braun, BaByliss and More

DISCOUNTED: Up to 60% off

BaByliss ceramic curling wand pro, was £32 now £20, Amazon

WHAT: Sony headphones

DISCOUNTED: Up to 54% off

Sony noise cancelling headphones, were £250 now £139, Amazon

WHAT: Spear and Jackson Garden tools

DISCOUNTED: Up to 50% off

Spear and Jackson gardening gloves, were £13.49 now £8.49, Amazon

WHAT: Face masks

DISCOUNTED: 53% off

100 disposable face masks, were £10.99, now £5.69, Amazon

WHAT: Acrylic paint pens for Easter Eggs paintings

DISCOUNTED: 54% off

Acrylic paint pens for Easter Eggs paintings, were £25.99 now £11.30, Amazon

