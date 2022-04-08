Amazon spring sale – big savings on tech, home, beauty and even fashion too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Spring is here, so apart from better weather, you can enjoy some bargains in the spring sales. Don’t forget to check out Amazon, there are some really great deals to be snapped up in the Amazon Spring sale.

RELATED: Amazon sales with over 50% off discounts - and yes, the deals are ridiculously cheap

Whether you’re wanting to glow up your home and garden, get some new tech or even refresh your spring wardrobe, you’ll find something. We’ve rounded up the best deals to take the hard work out for you. You can also shop the full list of spring sale deals on the link below

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit Newsletter

Best Amazon spring sale deals

What: Echo Dot 4th generation

Deal: 50% off

Echo dot 4th generation, was £49.99 now £24.99, Amazon

What: Yankee Candles

Deal: 33% off

Yankee Candle, clean cotton (other scents available) was £26.99 now £17.99, Amazon

What: Braun beard trimmer

Deal: 39% off

Braun 10-in-1 beard trimmer, was £81.99 now £49.99, Amazon

What: Yaheetch garden egg chair

Deal: 6% off

Yaheetch garden egg chair, was £329.99 now £309.99, Amazon

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston's silky hair is down to this £12.99 horse shampoo - and it's in the Amazon sale

MORE: Get a spinning mop like Stacey Solomon in the Amazon spring sale

What: Shark upright vacuum

Deal: 43% off

Shark upright vacuum, was £349.99 now £199, Amazon

What: Vans classic trainers

Deal: 22% off

Vans Ward suede classic women’s trainers, was £55 now £42.99, Amazon

What: Vileda steam mop

Deal: 44% off

Vileda steam mop, was £89.99 now £50.49, Amazon

What: Karcher window vac

Deal: 37% off

Vileda steam mop, was £74.99 now £47.49, Amazon

What: Mabelline Lash sensational very black mascara

Deal: 46% off

Mabelline Lash sensational very black mascara was £9.99 now £5.39, Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.