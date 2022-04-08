Amazon spring sale – big savings on tech, home, beauty and even fashion too

Katherine Robinson
Amazon’s spring sale is underway, so don’t miss the chance to get some serious bargains on everything from tech, homes and gardens and even fashion too! We’ve rounded up the best savings
Spring is here, so apart from better weather, you can enjoy some bargains in the spring sales. Don’t forget to check out Amazon, there are some really great deals to be snapped up in the Amazon Spring sale.
Whether you’re wanting to glow up your home and garden, get some new tech or even refresh your spring wardrobe, you’ll find something. We’ve rounded up the best deals to take the hard work out for you. You can also shop the full list of spring sale deals on the link below
Best Amazon spring sale deals
What: Echo Dot 4th generation
Deal: 50% off
Echo dot 4th generation, was £49.99 now £24.99, Amazon
What: Yankee Candles
Deal: 33% off
Yankee Candle, clean cotton (other scents available) was £26.99 now £17.99, Amazon
What: Braun beard trimmer
Deal: 39% off
Braun 10-in-1 beard trimmer, was £81.99 now £49.99, Amazon
What: Yaheetch garden egg chair
Deal: 6% off
Yaheetch garden egg chair, was £329.99 now £309.99, Amazon
What: Shark upright vacuum
Deal: 43% off
Shark upright vacuum, was £349.99 now £199, Amazon
What: Vans classic trainers
Deal: 22% off
Vans Ward suede classic women’s trainers, was £55 now £42.99, Amazon
What: Vileda steam mop
Deal: 44% off
Vileda steam mop, was £89.99 now £50.49, Amazon
What: Karcher window vac
Deal: 37% off
Vileda steam mop, was £74.99 now £47.49, Amazon
What: Mabelline Lash sensational very black mascara
Deal: 46% off
Mabelline Lash sensational very black mascara was £9.99 now £5.39, Amazon
