Shop the best Easter sales this Bank Holiday weekend! From ASOS and M&S to Cult Beauty & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Happy Bank Holiday weekend! Not only is the sun is shining, there are some seriously good sales on.

If you're looking to shop for fashion bargains, must-have beauty offers and huge deals on homeware, you're in luck as we've found it all.

SHOP: 13 stylish things to buy on Amazon: Neon slip dresses, leopard print & bright summer accessories

From high street to high-end retailers, prices have been slashed, so whether you're shopping for yourself or treating someone else this Easter, we've found all of the discounts you don't want to miss.

From M&S to ASOS and H&M to Cult Beauty, scroll on to shop the edit.

MORE: 16 best Easter decorations for 2022: From Easter trees to bunny wreaths & fairy lights

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

ASOS

ASOS has a huge mid-season sale on with up to 80% off across everything for the Bank Holiday weekend! You'll find discounts across fashion, footwear, accessories and more.

Marks & Spencer

There's up to 40% off bestselling homeware at M&S as part of their Easter event. Go, go, go.

Cult Beauty

Cult Beauty only sells the BEST beauty brands and for a limited time you can stock up on your favourites with 20% off pretty much everything.

SIMBA

If you've been looking to invest in a new mattress now is absolutely the time as SIMBA is offering 40% off all Hybrid Mattresses. Plus, there's 45% off all bed bases.

Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic often has discounts on our favourite beauty products, but this Easter weekend there's up to 40% off almost everything! Just use the code EASTER at the checkout.

Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas has upped their sale game even further for the Bank Holiday with up to 60% off in the mid-season sale. It's the perfect time to buy that home decor you've had your eye on.

Anthropologie

Or take a look at Anthopologie's gorgeous homeware offerings, as right now there's 20% off the whole collection with the code SWEETEST.

AllSaints

Upgrade your new season wardrobe at AllSaints with up to 50% off in the spring sale. They have some amazing pieces.

H&M

This Easter H&M members (registering is free!) can take up to 30% off selected styles from spring dresses to accessories and kids' clothes.

John Lewis

We never want to miss a John Lewis sale and this Easter is no exception with 20% off selected fashion and homeware. Expect the likes of Levi's, Michael Kors, See by Chloe and Le Creuset.

Dunelm

Dunelm's big Easter sale is on with up to 50% off absolutely everything. From lighting to bedding to kitchenware you'll find big savings across every department.

Bluebella

Give yourself an Easter treat with some beautiful lingerie from Bluebella. Right now there's up to 60% off.

Whistles

Premium high street brand Whistles can be on the spenny side so we LOVE when we get a sale. Right now there are further reductions for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Nastygal

Need a new Bank Holiday outfit on a budget? Fashion influencer favourite Nastygal has answered our prayers with up to 60% off everything and free next day delivery.

New Look

Update your new season wardrobe with 25% off at New Look. From jumpsuits to dresses, we guarantee you'll find something you love.

Very

Very has one of the best Easter sales around, with the online retailer offering huge discounts across fashion, beauty, tech and home. Don't miss big savings on Apple tech, Shark hoovers and hot fashion buys.

Urban Outfitters

Whether you're looking for a cool festival outfit or something fun for that summer party, we can always count on Urban Outfitters. Shop womenswear with up to 30% off this weekend.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.