Amazon’s Bank holiday sale is here and you can get these solar-powered fairy lights for 61% off

Have the sunny spells over Easter got you thinking about doing a garden glow-up before summer? Well, good news then that Amazon are offering a must-have product in their Bank holiday sale.

You can get their Amazon Choice selection – which means it’s a highly-rated, well-priced product – of solar-powered garden fairy lights at a whopping 61% off.

Solar string lights two-pack, was £21.99 NOW £8.99, Amazon

These are a trending product for 2022, and a must-have if you plan to spend any significant time in your garden. They definitley take night time garden parties to another level, transforming your garden into a sea of twinkling lights.

They’re completely waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about weather damage, and the advanced solar panels mean that with six to eight hours of charging during the day, you’re all set for eight to 14 hours of working time at night.

They have eight different lighting modes to achieve a range of different effects, and with 46ft of flexible cable, you can easily cover the whole garden.

The lights are blue but there are other colours available

“These lights are absolutely fabulous.,” says one happy customer. “They are easy to use everywhere, but I have them around a palm tree I have in the garden.

They have a good length and charge easily from the sun, so I don't have to worry about anything.”

Hurry if you want to grab some – this deal is for a limited time only and while stocks last.

