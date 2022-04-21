Fans swear this Remington curler is as good as the Dyson Airwrap - and it's 41% off at Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When thousands of beauty consumers raved about the £22 Remington Volume Curl Air Styler - and some said it is on par with the famous Dyson Airwrap which costs £450 - we had to investigate for ourselves.

As part of a special offer, the Remington Volume and Curl Air Styler is available in the Amazon sale at 41% off - for only £22, down from £36. And we wanted to find out what inspired thousands of customers to gush: "WOW simply amazing" and even "I just ordered 2nd pair to leave at my other address" in the reviews.

The device works as a four-in-one styling kit and not only does it dry your hair with a powerful salon grade 1000 watt motor, but the choice of 4 special attachments which are included, allows you to style your hair in multiple ways. One reviewer wrote: "My hairdresser recommended I get one of these so I could create the volume myself and I love it."

Remington AS7051 Volume Curl Air Styler, £22, Amazon

The 4 styling attachments include a 50 mm thermal round brush for volume and body, a 30 mm round brush attachment, and a 21 mm round brush attachment for creating small perfectly formed curls. Finally, there is a concentrated nozzle attachment for creating a glossy straight finish.

Remington's Volume and Curl Air Styler seems to be great for curly hair too. Another customer shared that they find the device "absolutely perfect with having naturally curly hair, I have tried many other devices for a blow waved smooth look with volume."

Other customers have sighted brand names such as GHD in their glowing comparisons: "Always loved my ghd's before but this speeds up drying time and gives lots of body and softness."

Sleek results using Remington

Heat protection?

Hair protection is on our checklist so it's great to note that each styling attachment has a unique protective coating that is anti-static for an ultra-smooth glide, meaning a gentler heat application. The styler also comes with a handy heat resistant storage bag.

This professional styler also has two heat and speed settings plus an important cool setting – a top styling tip is to blast a cool shot of air through your finished style to set it into place and smooth the hair cuticles down which creates a high shine finish.

Ease of use?

The Remington styler is incredibly lightweight and has a swivel cord, just like the Dyson Airwrap model that customers have compared it to.

According to one customer's experience, someone with limited mobility might benefit from trying out this styler: "I bought one when I broke my shoulder as I couldn't use a brush and a hairdryer together. This was the answer to my problem."

Complicated and time-consuming styling could now be thing of the past, with another customer advising that this device is "much quicker than using a separate hairbrush and hairdryer."

Remington AS7051 Volume Curl Air Styler, £22, Amazon

The Remington AS7051 Volume Curl Air Styler is selling fast, and with more than one customer reviewer having confessed to purchasing additional stylers as "back-up" you should hurry!

