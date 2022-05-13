Amazon sells £12 heart-shaped sunglasses similar to Saint Laurent's £300 pair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The heatwave is incoming – do you have your sunnies sorted? If not, may we make a suggestion? A royal-approved one at that?

RELATED: Amazon stock a £25 version of Meghan Markle's £150 sunglasses - and they look so similar

You need to head over to Amazon, where we’ve tracked down a bargainous pair of heart-shaped sunglasses that have major Saint Laurent vibes (the originals, you can pick up for around £300!).

Heart-shaped sunglasses, five more colours available, £12.98 / $12.99, Amazon

They look just like the ones Princess Claire of Luxembourg rocked in her birthday portrait – and Pierre Casiraghi's wife Beatrice Borromeo has been seen in a very similar pair too.

The Amazon specs are not only available in the classic black, like Claire’s, or white like Beatrice’s – but pink, red and tortoiseshell too. So there’s something there to suit all tastes.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston’s favourite sunglasses are 44% off at Amazon – hurry!

They’re classified UV400 protection which means they're optimised to block 100% of UVB and UVA rays – meaning that you don’t need to worry about eye health.

Pierre Casiraghi's wife Beatrice Borromeo is also a fan of heart-shaped frames

We’re definitely loving these as a pair of statement sunnies for the summer – and with this price tag there’s no massive worry about losing them or scratching them.

In fact, would it be too much to buy several different colourways? We’re seriously tempted, what about you?

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.