The bladeless fan that shoppers swear is as good as the Dyson but for half the price

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you all sorted for the incoming heatwave? We’re not talking about making sure you have a selection of cute hot-weather clothes lined up here – we’re talking cooling fans!

MORE: This swimsuit has more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and it's a hit EVERY summer

It might not be as fun as fashion, but you’ll thank us for pointing this out, we swear. There’s nothing worse than sleepless nights because you didn’t think to buy a good fan. Well, Amazon has you sorted in that department.

Bladeless cooling fan, £175, Amazon

We tracked down an of-the-moment, bladeless ceramic fan that caught our attention immediately because of the glowing reviews – with several saying it is "excellent value for money" and just as good as the similar Dyson model.

The big difference, however being the cost. The Amazon fan will set you back £175 whereas the Dyson one is £349 – double the price.

Says one happy customer: “Not being a Dyson means it is cheaper in price, which was important to me being budget restricted. I think it does the same job, heats, cools, and can be used as a dehumidifier. Easily portable and comes with a remote.”

MORE: 19 cut-out dresses to shop now the weather is heating up

RELATED: Amazon sells £12 heart-shaped sunglasses similar to Saint Laurent's £300 pair

Says another: “Overall for the price and comparing it to reviews on the Dyson I feel as though I have made the right choice choosing this one over the Dyson.”

The fan features 10 different speed levels, and it can be rotated as well as having an oscillation setting. As the reviews mention, it can also be used as a heater in the winter, with three different heat settings.

The fan is also available in black if that fits better with your decor scheme

And of course, the advantage of it having no spinning blades means you don’t have to worry about kids or pets getting injured by it. It has a reinforced chassis to help it stop falling over if it does get a bump, and there’s an automatic shut-off mode if for some reason it does get tipped over.

RELATED: This genius travel backpack with phone charger has over 600 positive reviews on Amazon

It also comes with a one-year warranty which does give you a bit of extra peace of mind… Definitely worth considering if you don’t have a fan sorted for the heatwave yet!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.