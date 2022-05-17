Mrs Hinch shows off her retro purchase for her home cinema - and you'll want it too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mrs Hinch just made a retro purchase for her new cinema room - and we're obsessed.

SHOP: Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.

RELATED: Amazon has cut £150 off the price of Mrs Hinch's beloved hoover - hurry!

Sophie Hinchcliffe, who is best known as Mrs Hinch, took to her Instagram stories to share her latest buy - a Cooks Professional popcorn maker in a carnival-style striped design, and we need it for our next film night! Thankfully, it's available to buy now on Amazon.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Cooks Professional retro popcorn maker, £99.99, Amazon

The machine is quick and easy to use, rustling up delicious popcorn from the comfort of your own home. The built-in light also promises to keep your popcorn warm, with a removable container for easy cleaning. After seeing this, we're so ready to switch our cinema outings out for film nights at home!

RELATED: Mrs Hinch reveals her trick to a perfectly organised car - and you can buy it on Amazon

We can't get enough of the 1950's funfair-style appearance, which will bring a retro feel to any kitchen or cinema room. Adding to the fairground-style look is the crank handle, which easily tips the popcorn out of the machine. If you're a popcorn lover, the machine may be worth the investment to level up your nights in.

Mrs Hinch excitedly shared her latest buy with her Instagram followers

The popcorn maker has received glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: "Lovely additional to our American style kitchen, especially with the feature light which can be used whilst the machine is not in use". Another added, "Fantastic looking product, easy to use, looks great in our kitchen".

MORE: These Marks & Spencer Birkenstock lookalikes have the best reviews for comfort - and they're perfect for summer

The social media sensation regularly shares her favourite purchases with her followers, including her beloved shark vacuum and organisers for a tidy car. And when Mrs Hinch recommends something - it goes straight on our wishlist.

We're so ready to invest in a popcorn maker for our next film night!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.